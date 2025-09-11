Princess Anne forced to apologise after cancelling engagements at the last minute

The Princess Royal apologised after cancelling two engagements in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, due to technical problems with the aircraft in which she was due to travel. The King's sister, 75, had been due to attend events in Holywood and south Belfast. The BBC reports that a spokesperson said the Princess "apologised to any who were disappointed or inconvenienced as a result of the technical issues". They added that she hoped "to make arrangements to visit on another occasion".

According to the broadcaster, some of the guests Anne had been due to meet were invited to a garden party at Hillsborough Castle, held later on Wednesday. It comes after school pupils in Liverpool were given a tour of Anne's helicopter after she landed in their playing field to head to a reception at the Liverpool Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

Anne attends garden party at Hillsborough Castle

The Princess, who wore a dark coat and a taupe feathered hat, presented a 106-year-old military veteran with the British Empire Medal (BEM) at the garden party. Norman Irwin is the oldest person to be presented with a BEM for his voluntary work in his hometown of Coleraine, Co Londonderry. Anne told him: "Thank you for telling your story and thank you for helping other people and being the founding member of REME (the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers)."

© PA Images via Getty Images Anne wore a feathered hat for her engagements

Norman is the only living founder member of the organisation and he has been involved in a cross-community club for retirees during the last few decades. He joined the Coleraine battery in 1939, before the outbreak of the Second World War, then served throughout the war, being transferred from the battery to join REME upon its formation. During the Second World War, he was deployed to Egypt to protect the Suez Canal from German attack. Norman's son, David; daughter-in-law, Peggy; grandson, Chris; and granddaughter-in-law, Chloe; joined him as he was awarded his BEM.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Princess Royal presenting 106-year-old veteran Norman Irwin with his British Empire Medal (BEM)

Son David said: "He did so much for his country during the war as so many people did, and it's so amazing to see him getting this award. I'm incredibly proud being here today. He's such an amazing man, very cheeky, and he has done so much throughout his life. This is a really touching, really heartfelt moment. He is amazing. He's an incredible man. He's 106 and he's still as sprightly as a 70-year-old. He's got such a zest for life, and hopefully I've got his genes as well. All his family are so proud to have him around because he is such an amazing gentleman."

© PA Images via Getty Images Anne attended a garden party at Hillsborough Castle

After the ceremony, Anne greeted guests in the garden at the castle, where she also planted a tree.

