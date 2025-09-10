Royal family LIVE: Prince William and Prince Harry carry out royal duties

TODAY'S ROYAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Prince William will visit a new mental health hub run by the Jac Lewis Foundation
- Prince Harry will attend the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London
TV writer
1h ago
Good morning!
Today is filled with another busy schedule of royal events, so keep your eyes peeled for various royals out and about throughout the day.
Over in Wales, Prince William will visit a new mental health hub run by the Jac Lewis Foundation, which is launching at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.
Back in London, William's brother, Prince Harry, will attend the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London.