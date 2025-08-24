Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Princess Kate head to church with children during Balmoral break - all the photos

The King was also seen with his wife, Queen Camilla, as members of the royal family headed to a Sunday mass at Crathie Kirk Church.

william and kate in car© PA Images via Getty Images
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales have interrupted their summer break from public view as they headed out on Sunday to attend a church service at Crathie Kirk near the royal residence of Balmoral in Scotland. Prince William, 42, was seen driving a Range Rover as he arrived with his wife Kate, also 43, in the front seat and their three children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, in the back. Charlotte sat behind her father while her brothers sat beside each other in matching outfits as they headed out during their break from Lambrook School.

Also joining the couple were the King and Queen. King Charles, 76, sat in the back of a black car as she arrived with his wife Queen Camilla, 77, who looked lovely in a khaki green look. The British royal family tends to retreat to the Balmoral estate, said to be the favourite royal residence of the late Queen, every summer to enjoy time in the Scottish countryside before their autumn working schedule commences and before the children head back to school. 

Keep scrolling to see the best pictures of the day…

1/9

william and kate in black car© PA Images via Getty Images

The family of five led the royals

The Wales family arrives

The Wales family of five was seen arriving in style with William in the driver's seat. The future king was sharply dressed in a suit with a sky-blue printed tie.

2/9

william and kate in car© PA Images via Getty Images

Kate rocked a bow-adorned hat

The Princess of Wales' stylish look

Royal fans caught a glimpse of Kate's most recent outfit. She was seen donning a dark coloured coat, which seemed to be in a dark berry hue. It was accessorised with a statement bow-adorned hat and classic drop earrings.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Royal summer holidays - where the Windsors love to travel

3/9

charles and camilla in car© Getty Images

The King and Queen make an appearance

Charles and Camilla also arrived by car. King Charles honoured the occasion by wearing a kilt, while Queen Camilla rocked a feather print dress to match her feathered hat – beautiful!

4/9

The Princess Royal in black car© Alamy Stock Photo

Princess Anne attended with her husband

Princess Anne arrives

The King's sister, Princess Anne, also made an appearance at the church service. She arrived by car with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence. The Princess Royal rocked a smart jacket, white neckscarf, and a hat.


5/9

Balaklava Company, from The Royal Regiment of Scotland form a guard of honour at Crathie Kirk Church on August 24, 2025 in Crathie, Aberdeenshire© Getty Images

The Balaklava Company put on a display

A ceremonial entrance

The royal entrance was honoured with a special military moment. The Balaklava Company, from The Royal Regiment of Scotland, formed a guard of honour at Crathie Kirk Church in full uniform.

6/9

Prince Louis of Wales and Prince George in back of car© Getty Images

The Wales boys were matching

Royal lookalikes

Prince George and Prince Louis were each other's twins as they sported matching shirts and knit jumpers.

7/9

The Duke of Edinburgh in back of car© Alamy Stock Photo

Prince Edward travelled with his sister

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attend

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie were also in attendance, travelling in the back of the car driven by Sir Timothy Laurence.

8/9

Queen Camilla smiling through car window© Getty Images

The Queen looked happy to be there!

All smiles

Queen Camilla beamed from ear to ear as she departed the church service and headed back to the royal residence.

9/9

Balaklava Company, from The Royal Regiment of Scotland form a guard of honour © Getty Images

A military display accompanied the service

Military display

The Balaklava Company, from The Royal Regiment of Scotland, lined the walkway to the Crathie Kirk Church to honour the royal outing.

