Prince William and Princess Kate head to church with children during Balmoral break - all the photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales have interrupted their summer break from public view as they headed out on Sunday to attend a church service at Crathie Kirk near the royal residence of Balmoral in Scotland. Prince William, 42, was seen driving a Range Rover as he arrived with his wife Kate, also 43, in the front seat and their three children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, in the back. Charlotte sat behind her father while her brothers sat beside each other in matching outfits as they headed out during their break from Lambrook School.
Also joining the couple were the King and Queen. King Charles, 76, sat in the back of a black car as she arrived with his wife Queen Camilla, 77, who looked lovely in a khaki green look. The British royal family tends to retreat to the Balmoral estate, said to be the favourite royal residence of the late Queen, every summer to enjoy time in the Scottish countryside before their autumn working schedule commences and before the children head back to school.
The family of five led the royals
The Wales family arrives
The Wales family of five was seen arriving in style with William in the driver's seat. The future king was sharply dressed in a suit with a sky-blue printed tie.
Kate rocked a bow-adorned hat
The Princess of Wales' stylish look
Royal fans caught a glimpse of Kate's most recent outfit. She was seen donning a dark coloured coat, which seemed to be in a dark berry hue. It was accessorised with a statement bow-adorned hat and classic drop earrings.
The King and Queen make an appearance
Charles and Camilla also arrived by car. King Charles honoured the occasion by wearing a kilt, while Queen Camilla rocked a feather print dress to match her feathered hat – beautiful!
Princess Anne attended with her husband
Princess Anne arrives
The King's sister, Princess Anne, also made an appearance at the church service. She arrived by car with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence. The Princess Royal rocked a smart jacket, white neckscarf, and a hat.
The Balaklava Company put on a display
A ceremonial entrance
The royal entrance was honoured with a special military moment. The Balaklava Company, from The Royal Regiment of Scotland, formed a guard of honour at Crathie Kirk Church in full uniform.