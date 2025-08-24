Prince William and Princess Kate head to church with children during Balmoral break - all the photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales have interrupted their summer break from public view as they headed out on Sunday to attend a church service at Crathie Kirk near the royal residence of Balmoral in Scotland. Prince William, 42, was seen driving a Range Rover as he arrived with his wife Kate, also 43, in the front seat and their three children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, in the back. Charlotte sat behind her father while her brothers sat beside each other in matching outfits as they headed out during their break from Lambrook School.

Also joining the couple were the King and Queen. King Charles, 76, sat in the back of a black car as she arrived with his wife Queen Camilla, 77, who looked lovely in a khaki green look. The British royal family tends to retreat to the Balmoral estate, said to be the favourite royal residence of the late Queen, every summer to enjoy time in the Scottish countryside before their autumn working schedule commences and before the children head back to school.

1/ 9 © PA Images via Getty Images The family of five led the royals The Wales family arrives The Wales family of five was seen arriving in style with William in the driver's seat. The future king was sharply dressed in a suit with a sky-blue printed tie.

2/ 9 © PA Images via Getty Images Kate rocked a bow-adorned hat The Princess of Wales' stylish look Royal fans caught a glimpse of Kate's most recent outfit. She was seen donning a dark coloured coat, which seemed to be in a dark berry hue. It was accessorised with a statement bow-adorned hat and classic drop earrings.

3/ 9 © Getty Images The King and Queen make an appearance Charles and Camilla also arrived by car. King Charles honoured the occasion by wearing a kilt, while Queen Camilla rocked a feather print dress to match her feathered hat – beautiful!

4/ 9 © Alamy Stock Photo Princess Anne attended with her husband Princess Anne arrives The King's sister, Princess Anne, also made an appearance at the church service. She arrived by car with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence. The Princess Royal rocked a smart jacket, white neckscarf, and a hat.



5/ 9 © Getty Images The Balaklava Company put on a display A ceremonial entrance The royal entrance was honoured with a special military moment. The Balaklava Company, from The Royal Regiment of Scotland, formed a guard of honour at Crathie Kirk Church in full uniform.

6/ 9 © Getty Images The Wales boys were matching Royal lookalikes Prince George and Prince Louis were each other's twins as they sported matching shirts and knit jumpers.

7/ 9 © Alamy Stock Photo Prince Edward travelled with his sister The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attend Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie were also in attendance, travelling in the back of the car driven by Sir Timothy Laurence.

8/ 9 © Getty Images The Queen looked happy to be there! All smiles Queen Camilla beamed from ear to ear as she departed the church service and headed back to the royal residence.