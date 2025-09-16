King Charles joined by loyal member of private staff at Duchess of Kent's funeral

King Charles was joined by his private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, while attending the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, on Tuesday. Hours before the monarch arrived, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Camilla had been forced to pull out, owing to ill health. An official statement released on her behalf read: "With great regret, Her Majesty The Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon's Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis. Her thoughts and prayers will be with The Duke of Kent and all the family."

© Getty Images Sir Clive Alderton joined King Charles at the Duchess of Kent's funeral

With the Queen Consort resting at Windsor, Sir Clive Alderton was pictured alongside the King as he chatted with the Dean of Westminster Cathedral, Father Slawomir Witon. A trusted adviser to both Charles and Camilla, Clive began working for the royal couple in 2006, just one year after they tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall.

Who is Sir Clive Alderton?

Recognised as His Majesty's most senior aide, the position of Private Secretary has been described by the Royal Family as "the channel of communication between the Head of State and the Government". Often pictured alongside the King during royal engagements, Clive was last spotted supporting the monarch in July, while attending a Youth Opportunity Summit held at St James's Palace.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Sir Clive Alderton is King Charles's private secretary

The Duchess of Kent's funeral

Attended by senior royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duchess's husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, was seen arriving alongside his daughter, Lady Helen Taylor. Making history as the first Catholic funeral staged for a member of the royal family in modern times, the unprecedented deviation from royal tradition stems from Katharine's decision to convert to Catholicism in 1994.

Hours before the funeral, the royal family's official Instagram account released a heartwarming tribute to the late Duchess, recalling her marriage to Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, as well as her many charitable endeavours. It read: "Proudly of Yorkshire heritage, Her Royal Highness became a working Member of The Royal Family following her marriage, and in 1977 she was created a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO).

© Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales were pictured outside Westminster Cathedral

"For the last three decades of her life, The Duchess focused on her passion for music, stepping aside as a working Member of The Royal Family in 2002 to focus on her private and charitable work in this sector."

As part of the funeral, guests are expected to hear a special message from Pope Leo XIV, whose words will be read aloud to the congregation by Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendia, Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain. They'll also partake in hymns and prayers as part of the Order of Service.

© Getty Images Prince Edward, The Duke of Kent, arrived at the funeral with his daughter, Lady Helen Taylor

The Pope's message reads: "I was saddened to learn of the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent, and I send heartfelt condolences, together with the assurance of my prayerful closeness, to Your Majesty, the Members of the Royal Family, and especially to her husband, The Duke of Kent, and their children and grandchildren at this time of sorrow.

"Entrusting her noble soul to the mercy of our Heavenly Father, I readily associate myself with all those offering thanksgiving to Almighty God for The Duchess's legacy of Christian goodness, seen in her many years of dedication to official duties, patronage of charities, and devoted care for vulnerable people in society. To all who mourn her loss, in the sure hope of the Resurrection, I willingly impart my apostolic blessing as a pledge of consolation and peace in the Risen Lord."