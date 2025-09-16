King Charles joined by loyal member of private staff at Duchess of Kent's funeral

With the Queen Consort resting at Windsor, Sir Clive Alderton was pictured alongside the King as he chatted with the Dean of Westminster Cathedral, Father Slawomir Witon. A trusted adviser to both Charles and Camilla, Clive began working for the royal couple in 2006, just one year after they tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall.
Who is Sir Clive Alderton?
Recognised as His Majesty's most senior aide, the position of Private Secretary has been described by the Royal Family as "the channel of communication between the Head of State and the Government". Often pictured alongside the King during royal engagements, Clive was last spotted supporting the monarch in July, while attending a Youth Opportunity Summit held at St James's Palace.
The Duchess of Kent's funeral
Attended by senior royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duchess's husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, was seen arriving alongside his daughter, Lady Helen Taylor. Making history as the first Catholic funeral staged for a member of the royal family in modern times, the unprecedented deviation from royal tradition stems from Katharine's decision to convert to Catholicism in 1994.
Hours before the funeral, the royal family's official Instagram account released a heartwarming tribute to the late Duchess, recalling her marriage to Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, as well as her many charitable endeavours. It read: "Proudly of Yorkshire heritage, Her Royal Highness became a working Member of The Royal Family following her marriage, and in 1977 she was created a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO).
"For the last three decades of her life, The Duchess focused on her passion for music, stepping aside as a working Member of The Royal Family in 2002 to focus on her private and charitable work in this sector."
As part of the funeral, guests are expected to hear a special message from Pope Leo XIV, whose words will be read aloud to the congregation by Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendia, Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain. They'll also partake in hymns and prayers as part of the Order of Service.
The Pope's message reads: "I was saddened to learn of the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent, and I send heartfelt condolences, together with the assurance of my prayerful closeness, to Your Majesty, the Members of the Royal Family, and especially to her husband, The Duke of Kent, and their children and grandchildren at this time of sorrow.
"Entrusting her noble soul to the mercy of our Heavenly Father, I readily associate myself with all those offering thanksgiving to Almighty God for The Duchess's legacy of Christian goodness, seen in her many years of dedication to official duties, patronage of charities, and devoted care for vulnerable people in society. To all who mourn her loss, in the sure hope of the Resurrection, I willingly impart my apostolic blessing as a pledge of consolation and peace in the Risen Lord."
King Charles III
King of the United Kingdom and son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
The Prince of Wales
Prince William is the heir apparent to the British throne and the elder son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana.
The Princess of Wales
Princess Kate is a member of the British royal family and wife of Prince William.
Princess Anne
Member of the British royal family and the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
Timothy Laurence
British retired Royal Navy officer and husband of Princess Anne.
Duke of York
Prince Andrew is a member of the British royal family and the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
Duchess of York
Sarah Ferguson is the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and a member of the extended British royal family.
Duchess Sophie
Member of the British royal family and wife of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh.
Duke of Gloucester
Prince Richard is a member of the British royal family and the second son of Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, and Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester.
Duchess of Gloucester
Birgitte is a Danish-born member of the British royal family and wife of Prince Richard.
The Duke of Kent
Prince Edward is the elder son of Prince George, Duke of Kent, and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark, and the husband of the late Katharine, Duchess of Kent.
Princess Alexandra
Member of the British royal family and only daughter of Prince George, Duke of Kent, and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark.
Flora Alexandra Ogilvy
Granddaughter of Princess Alexandra and cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Lady Frederick Windsor
Also known as Sophie Winkleman, she is a British actress and wife of Lord Frederick Windsor.
Lord Frederick Windsor
Member of the British royal family and only son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.
Lady Gabriella Kingston
Member of the British royal family and daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Also known as Ella Windsor.
Prince Michael of Kent
Member of the British royal family and husband of Princess Michael of Kent.
Princess Michael of Kent
Member of the British royal family and wife of Prince Michael of Kent, grandson of King George V.
Countess Mountbatten of Burma
Penelope Knatchbull is a British aristocrat and wife of Norton Knatchbull, 3rd Earl Mountbatten of Burma.
The Earl of Snowdon
David Armstrong-Jones is a member of the British royal family and the only son of Antony Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon, and Princess Margaret.
7th Earl of Rosslyn
Peter St Clair-Erskine is a Scottish peer and police officer who is Lord Steward of the Royal Household and Personal Secretary to Their Majesties.
Lady Helen Rosslyn
Wife of Peter St Clair-Erskine, 7th Earl of Rosslyn.
Sir Clive Alderton
Private Secretary to King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Jeffrey Archer
Novelist and former politician for Lincolnshire from 1969 to 1974.
Jackie Stewart
Former British racing driver, broadcaster, and motorsport executive who competed in Formula One from 1965 to 1973.
Lady Susan Hussey
British noblewoman who served as Woman of the Bedchamber to Queen Elizabeth II and is a Lady of the Household under King Charles III.
Rula Lenska
British actress known for her roles in Coronation Street and Queen Kong.
Maureen Lipman
Acclaimed British actress, best known for starring in Educating Rita. She was made a Dame in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours.
