Duke of Kent supported by grief-stricken family members at wife's funeral - all the photos

Today marks a sad day in the history of the royal family, as the Duchess of Kent's funeral takes place at Westminster Cathedral. The sombre send-off saw the royals gather to pay tribute to a much-loved wife and grandmother, though Queen Camilla was unable to attend due to illness. Thankfully, the late Duchess' husband, the Duke of Kent, had plenty of family to lean on as he bid farewell to his late wife via requiem mass, a Catholic funeral, which is the first to be held for a member of the monarchy in modern British history. The mourning Duke arrived by car, relying on a walking stick for support as he exited the vehicle.
Familial support
The late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin was supported by his immediate family on the mournful day, with granddaughters Lady Amelia and Lady Marina arriving together, while his niece, Lady Gabriella arrived arm in arm with her father, the Prince of Kent.
Lady Amelia Windsor
Amelia Windsor, granddaughter of the Duchess of Kent, daughter of George Windsor, cut a sombre figure as she arrived at her beloved grandmother's service.
Lady Marina Charlotte Windsor
Lady Amelia's sister, Lady Marina, appeared to hold back tears as the sisters entered the service.
Prior to the funeral, Marina paid tribute to the Duchess on Instagram shortly after her death, writing: "Rest in peace my amazing and beloved Amama, we will miss and love you so much always."
The 32-year-old second cousin of King Charles also read the Prayer of the Faithful during the ceremony alongside her cousins Eloise Taylor and Albert Windsor.
Prince Michael of Kent
The Duchess of Kent's brother-in-law, Prince Michael of Kent, and his daughter, Gabriella Windsor, were there to support the Duke of Kent on the difficult day. Gabriella was also by her father's side on Monday for the private funeral rites for the family.
Lady Helen Windsor
The Duke and Duchess' daughter, Lady Helen Taylor, looked visibly upset as she departed the car which drove her and her father to her mother's funeral.
Lady Helen's brothers, the Earl of St Andrews and Lord Nicholas Windsor, and close family members followed behind
The Duke of Kent
The Duke of Kent leaned on his walking stick as her ascended the steps to his wife's funeral.
The couple had been married for 63 years, with the Duchess making her final public appearance in honour of her husband’s 89th birthday in 2024.
Father and daughter
Lady Helen Taylor leads her father by the arm as they attend the Duchess' funeral. Lady Helen conceals her face, holding tightly to the Duke to keep him steady on this saddest of days.
Lady Gabriella Windsor
Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, looked sombre in a flattering coat and wide-brimmed hat as she entered the emotional service.
Princess Michael of Kent
Princess Michael of Kent and the Duchess of Kent shared a love of the Catholic church, with the day likely an emotional one for the princess.
1933
Katharine Lucy Mary Worsley is born in Yorkshire at Hovingham Hall on 22 February. She is the fourth child and only daughter of Sir William Worsley, 4th Baronet, and his wife, Joyce Morgan Brunner. She isn't of royal descent, though her family are wealthy. Most notably her grandfather, John Brunner, founded the paint company that later became Imperial Chemical Industries.
1944
She grows up in York and starts boarding school aged 10 – first at St Margaret's in York and later at Runton Hill in Norfolk. At Runton, the future Duchess takes up musical hobbies such as the piano and violin. She attempts to gain a place at the Royal Academy of Music but instead attends Miss Hubler's Finishing School in Oxford. Even though she doesn’t have all the qualifications, her parents subsequently help her gain employment at an exclusive kindergarten.
1956
Aged 24 and a wealthy debutante, she meets Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, a grandson of George V. He has recently graduated from Sandhurst and is serving as an army officer at Catterick. However, their blossoming relationship is reportedly not approved of by Edward’s mother, Princess Marina, as Katharine is still considered a commoner despite her notable lineage.
1961
Katharine and Edward announce their engagement in March and marry a few months later in June at York Minster, the first royal wedding at the seventh-century building in 633 years. She wears a dress designed by John Cavanagh for the ceremony, accessorised with the Kent Diamond and Pearl Fringe Tiara. Guests include Queen Elizabeth II, European royals, and Hollywood figures such as Noël Coward and Douglas Fairbanks Jr.
1962
Katharine gives birth to her first son, George, Earl of St Andrews in June. Shortly after his birth, as part of her duties as an army wife, she travels to Uganda with her husband to celebrate the country's independence.
1964
Katharine gives birth to her daughter, Lady Helen Taylor, in April.
1970
She gives birth to another son, Lord Nicholas Windsor, in July.
1975
Katharine contracts German measles during her fourth pregnancy and suffers a miscarriage.
1977/8
During her fifth pregnancy, she gives birth to a stillborn son named Patrick, which leads to a period of depression. She is later hospitalised for several weeks due to "nervous strain" caused by the effects of the stillbirth. The BBC reports that she is suffering from coeliac disease and the Epstein-Barr virus, with symptoms resembling ME.
Twenty years later, she tells The Telegraph about the effect the 'devastating' experience had on her: "I had no idea how devastating such a thing could be to any woman. It has made me extremely understanding of others who suffer a stillbirth."
She even spoke out about her medical treatment, somewhat against the royal family’s tight-lipped rules: "I am not ashamed of that patch at all. It was not a good period, but once I’d come out and returned to a sense of reality, I quickly realised that, awful as it was, it does happen to a lot of people."
1993
In footage that cements her kind and caring reputation, she comforts 25-year-old Jana Novotná after the Czech tennis player’s defeat by Steffi Graf in the Wimbledon women’s final.
1994
Katharine joins the Roman Catholic Church in January, becoming the first royal to do so since the passing of the Act of Settlement 1701. While the decision draws public attention, it does not affect the Duke of Kent’s place in the line of succession.
2002
She ceases using the title "Her Royal Highness" and is thereafter known as Katharine Kent or Katharine, Duchess of Kent. She spends the following 13 years working as a music teacher at Wansbeck Primary School in Kingston upon Hull, maintaining a low profile.
2004
She founds the charity Future Talent, aimed at giving children from low-income backgrounds the opportunity to engage in music.
2011
Katharine attends the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton alongside the Duke of Kent.
2016
She hosts a concert at Buckingham Palace as the founder of Future Talent and becomes an ambassador for the Samaritans.
2018
She attends the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in what is her last public appearance at a significant royal event. She appears happy though some remark that she looks frail.
2023
Katharine celebrates her 62nd wedding anniversary with Prince Edward. She joins him at St James’s Palace, where a portrait of her is unveiled by her daughter, Lady Helen Taylor. In the evening, musicians from Future Talent perform.
2024
She makes her final public appearance celebrating her husband’s 89th birthday and is photographed watching a performance by three pipers from the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards. She is seen sitting in a wheelchair, wrapped in a blue blanket, while her husband watches the pipers beside her.
2025
On September 4, the Duchess of Kent dies “peacefully” and “surrounded by her family” aged 92 at Kensington Palace, according to an official royal family statement.
Prince William and Princess Kate describe the Duchess as a "much-missed member of the family" who worked “tirelessly to help others and [support] many causes, including through her love of music."
