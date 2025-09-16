Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duke of Kent supported by grief-stricken family members at wife's funeral - all the photos
The late Duchess of Kent's funeral took place at Westminster Cathedral, with royals attending to pay tribute to a much-loved family member.

Melanie Macleod
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Today marks a sad day in the history of the royal family, as the Duchess of Kent's funeral takes place at Westminster Cathedral. The sombre send-off saw the royals gather to pay tribute to a much-loved wife and grandmother, though Queen Camilla was unable to attend due to illness. Thankfully, the late Duchess' husband, the Duke of Kent, had plenty of family to lean on as he bid farewell to his late wife via requiem mass, a Catholic funeral, which is the first to be held for a member of the monarchy in modern British history. The mourning Duke arrived by car, relying on a walking stick for support as he exited the vehicle. 

The Duke of Kent arrives at The Duchess of Kent's funeral at Westminster Cathedral© Max Mumby
The Duke of Kent attends a Requiem Mass catholic funeral service for The Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral

Familial support

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin was supported by his immediate family on the mournful day, with granddaughters Lady Amelia and Lady Marina arriving together, while his niece, Lady Gabriella arrived arm in arm with her father, the Prince of Kent. 

Lady Amelia Windsor attends the Funeral of the Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral© Getty Images

Lady Amelia Windsor

Amelia Windsor, granddaughter of the Duchess of Kent, daughter of George Windsor, cut a sombre figure as she arrived at her beloved grandmother's service.



Amelia Windsor and Lady Marina at Duchess of Kent's funeral© Max Mumby

Lady Marina Charlotte Windsor

Lady Amelia's sister, Lady Marina, appeared to hold back tears as the sisters entered the service. 

Prior to the funeral, Marina paid tribute to the Duchess on Instagram shortly after her death, writing: "Rest in peace my amazing and beloved Amama, we will miss and love you so much always."

The 32-year-old second cousin of King Charles also read the Prayer of the Faithful during the ceremony alongside her cousins Eloise Taylor and Albert Windsor.


 

Prince Michael of Kent (C) and Lady Gabriella Windsor arrive for the Requiem Mass service for Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral© Getty Images

Prince Michael of Kent

The Duchess of Kent's brother-in-law, Prince Michael of Kent, and his daughter, Gabriella Windsor, were there to support the Duke of Kent on the difficult day. Gabriella was also by her father's side on Monday for the private funeral rites for the family.

Lady Helen Taylor attends the Funeral of the Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral © Getty Images

Lady Helen Windsor

The Duke and Duchess' daughter, Lady Helen Taylor, looked visibly upset as she departed the car which drove her and her father to her mother's funeral.

Lady Helen's brothers, the Earl of St Andrews and Lord Nicholas Windsor, and close family members followed behind

e Duke of Kent arrives for the Requiem Mass service for Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral© Getty Images

The Duke of Kent

The Duke of Kent leaned on his walking stick as her ascended the steps to his wife's funeral.

The couple had been married for 63 years, with the Duchess making her final public appearance in honour of her husband’s 89th birthday in 2024.


The Duke of Kent arrives to attend a Requiem Mass, a Catholic funeral service, for the late Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral © POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Father and daughter

Lady Helen Taylor leads her father by the arm as they attend the Duchess' funeral. Lady Helen conceals her face, holding tightly to the Duke to keep him steady on this saddest of days.

Lady Gabriella Windsor attends the Requiem Mass service for Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral © Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lady Gabriella Windsor

Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, looked sombre in a flattering coat and wide-brimmed hat as she entered the emotional service.



Prince and Princess Michael of Kent arrive for the Requiem Mass service for Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral© Getty Images

Princess Michael of Kent

Princess Michael of Kent and the Duchess of Kent shared a love of the Catholic church, with the day likely an emotional one for the princess. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales lead royal arrivals at Duchess of Kent's funeral

See our live blog for further updates from the funeral...

