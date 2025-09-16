Skip to main contentSkip to footer
LIVE: Royal family prepare to bid farewell to Duchess of Kent, Princess Martha Louise's Netflix documentary drops and more
The Duchess of Kent's funeral, a three-outing day for Princess Anne plus more royal news from Tuesday, 16 September

Georgia WeirWriter
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
Updated: 1 hour ago
  • The Duchess of Kent's funeral
  • Princess Martha Louise's Netflix documentary drops
  • Princess Anne has three outings - two in London and one in Wiltshire to re-open the Lloyd's Register Building 
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
1h ago

Today's agenda

Good morning royal fans.

We have a busy day ahead of us with members of the royal family attending the Duchess of Kent's funeral at Westminster Cathedral.

Princess Martha Louise of Norway's Netflix documentary will also be released today so keep your eyes peeled.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne has three outings today. She will re-open the Lloyd's Register Building, attend a London International Shipping Week Reception at Mansion House, and attend the Laying Up of Queen Elizabeth's Sovereign's Standards of The Life Guards and The Blues and Royals at Salisbury Cathedral, in Wiltshire. 

