LIVE: Royal family prepare to bid farewell to Duchess of Kent, Princess Martha Louise's Netflix documentary drops and more

Good morning royal fans.

We have a busy day ahead of us with members of the royal family attending the Duchess of Kent's funeral at Westminster Cathedral.

Princess Martha Louise of Norway's Netflix documentary will also be released today so keep your eyes peeled.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne has three outings today. She will re-open the Lloyd's Register Building, attend a London International Shipping Week Reception at Mansion House, and attend the Laying Up of Queen Elizabeth's Sovereign's Standards of The Life Guards and The Blues and Royals at Salisbury Cathedral, in Wiltshire.