Queen Camilla pulls out of Duchess of Kent's funeral at the last minute - see statement

Queen Camilla will no longer attend the Duchess of Kent's funeral on Tuesday, 16 September. An official statement released by Buckingham Palace confirmed: "With great regret, Her Majesty The Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon's Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis. Her thoughts and prayers will be with The Duke of Kent and all the family." Due to take place at Westminster Cathedral, King Charles and other senior royals will pay their respects in what will be the first Catholic funeral staged for a member of the royal family in modern times.
According to the NHS, sinusitis is the "swelling of the sinuses, usually caused by an infection", which typically clears up in a matter of weeks. Following the Queen Consort's decision to rest in Windsor, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, has been informed of her absence and has wished Camilla a speedy recovery. With President Donald Trump scheduled to land in the UK for a state visit on Wednesday, Camilla is still expected to partake as planned. This isn't the first time that the Queen has been forced to cancel an engagement due to ill health. Back in November, the 78-year-old was advised by doctors to rest after coming down with a chest infection.
Katharine, Duchess of Kent's funeral comes less than two weeks after her passing was confirmed on Friday, 5 September. The Palace stated: "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent."Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family. The King and Queen and all members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."
Katharine, who was a devout follower of the Roman Catholic faith, marked a royal first after converting to Catholicism in 1994. Describing it as "a long-pondered personal decision", she was received into the Roman Catholic Church by the late Cardinal Hume in a private ceremony held at Westminster Cathedral. As a result, her funeral will deviate from royal tradition.
Ahead of the funeral, the late royal's coffin was taken by hearse to Westminster Cathedral on Monday, before resting overnight in the Lady Chapel. Rallying around the Duke of Kent, Lady Amelia Windsor, Lady Marina Windsor and Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick, joined their grandfather to watch the coffin procession, which began at Kensington Palace. Transported in a hearse that the late Queen Elizabeth II designed, the Royal Dragoon Guards, a regiment which Katharine formerly supported as Deputy Colonel-in-Chief, carried her coffin from the royal hearse into the cathedral.
Following the procession, the Duchess of Kent's family took part in the private funeral rites later that evening. As is tradition, the funeral rites included the Rite of Reception, where the coffin is sprinkled with holy water, included music, hymns and tributes.