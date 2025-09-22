Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Ferguson dropped as patron of children's hospice amid Jeffrey Epstein email
It has emerged that the Duchess of York sent an email apologising to the convicted paedophile for publicly disowning him in 2011

Sarah Ferguson wearing wide-brimmed black hat© UK Press via Getty Images
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
2 minutes ago
Sarah, Duchess of York has been dropped as patron of a children's hospice following an email she sent to convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. On Monday, Julia's House, a children's hospice in Corfe Mullen, said in a statement: "Following the information shared this weekend on the Duchess of York's correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, Julia's House has taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue as a patron of the charity. We have advised the Duchess of York of this decision and thank her for her past support."

The message, reported by The Sun newspaper, showed the Duchess "humbly apologised" to Epstein for linking him to paedophilia in the media, calling him a "supreme friend," and labelling him "steadfast" and "generous". Her spokesman said it was sent "in the context of advice the Duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats".

The email, dated 26 April 2011, was reportedly sent weeks after Sarah told reporters she would "never have anything to do with" the sex offender again. The Duchess's interview with the Evening Standard on 7 March 2011, saw her apologise for accepting £15,000 from Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein Mug Shot© Getty
A mug shot of Jeffrey Epstein, taken in 2019

She told the newspaper: "I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say. Whenever I can, I will repay the money and have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again."

Message to Epstein

A little over a month later, the Duchess sent a message to Epstein, in which she said: "I know you feel hellaciously let down by me. And I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that. You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family." It continued: "I was advised in no uncertain terms, to have nothing to do with you and to not speak or email you. And if I did - I would cause more problems to you, the Duke and myself. I was broken and lost. So please understand. I didn't want to hurt Andrew one more time. I was in over-riding fear. I am sorry."

Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrive for the Requiem Mass service for Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral © Getty Images
Sarah with her ex-husband, the Duke of Kent, at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in London last week

Sarah's spokesman previously said she had spoken of her regret about her association with Epstein and "does not resile" from condemning him publicly. He added that Epstein had threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with paedophilia. The financier was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan, in the US, in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.

