Sarah Ferguson reveals 'urgent' career switch inspired by 'phenomenal' grandchildren

Sarah Ferguson has revealed a surprising yet exciting career change, launching her very own range of eco-friendly nappies.

The Duchess of York, 65, who is known for her best-selling novels and charity work, announced the unexpected business move inspired by her grandchildren.

Sarah confirmed the news to the Daily Mail, explaining: "I've created an eco-friendly nappy. I think it's very exciting, being a grandmother, because the more grandchildren I have, the more urgency there is for compostable diapers."

Sarah's new eco-friendly venture

© Getty Sarah Ferguson looked stunning in her green Safiyaa gown

The Duchess collaborated on the project with Dr Jason Graham-Nye and his wife Kim, a well-known entrepreneur previously named one of Fortune Magazine’s Ten Most Powerful Women Entrepreneurs.

The innovative nappies are called "The Greater Good," and Sarah has big hopes for their positive environmental impact.

She explained: "We have invented the first compostable diaper," adding that the nappies are produced in Samoa.

"There are 380,000 nappies changed a minute, so it's a really good solution," Sarah continued.

Inspired by family

© Alamy Stock Photo Sarah Ferguson with her two daughters

Sarah’s latest venture has been directly influenced by her role as grandmother to the children of her two daughters, Princess Beatrice, 36, and Princess Eugenie, 35.

She is grandmother to August, 4, and Ernest Brooksbank, 2, as well as Sienna, 3, and Athena Mapelli Mozzi, 1. Sarah is also step-grandmother to Beatrice’s stepson Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi, 9.

The Duchess regularly shares her pride and joy at spending time with her grandchildren. Previously speaking about eldest grandson August, Sarah said: "Baby August is phenomenal. He's a very strong little chap."

She added: "August thinks I'm hysterical. It's so funny when I look at him because I make him laugh, and he goes all shy and flirts with me. Just shows you: boys. Boys!"

Fun and games at grandma’s house

© Instagram Athena Mapelli-Mozzi and her mum Beatrice with grandma Sarah Ferguson and sister Sienna

Sarah also gave a humorous insight into the relationship between cousins August and Sienna on her podcast.

Revealing the entertaining ways she keeps them occupied, she said: "The first thing is to make sure that there's a paddling pool with a palm tree coming out of it which spouts water."

She continued: "Then you go into Daniel of Windsor again and you buy a bubble-making machine lawn mower. Of course, August thinks it's his lawn mower so Sienna comes down and says 'No, no it's my lawn mower.'"

She added with amusement: "Between the two of them, we have fisticuffs, and I immediately am in Daniel of Windsor again buying another lawn mower."

Bedtime stories with Sarah

© Getty Sarah Ferguson with Eugenie and Beatrice

Speaking previously with Metro, Sarah opened up about spending quality time with her grandchildren, revealing how much she enjoys reading bedtime stories to them.

She said: "I read them bedtime stories. August is such a little chap, and I'm playing trucks with him, but if he prefers to play with Barbie dolls in the future, that's fine."

From books to nappies

© Getty Sarah is inspiring

Sarah’s new venture marks an interesting addition to her varied career. Over the years she has sold everything from fountain pens to food blenders.

Alongside commercial projects, Sarah has built a successful writing career as both a children's author and romantic novelist.

Her decision to launch eco-friendly nappies is just the latest example of her willingness to embrace unexpected opportunities.

The royal entrepreneur

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson at of Royal Ascot

Sarah has often taken on ambitious projects, frequently combining them with charitable aims.

Royal fans and eco-conscious parents alike will undoubtedly be keen to support Sarah’s new venture. With her passion for family, sustainability, and charity, it's clear the Duchess is thrilled about this latest chapter.