Crown Princess Mette-Marit speaks out after palace confirms month-long hiatus

Crown Princess Mette-Marit has spoken about taking time away from her royal duties for the first time, as the Norwegian palace announced she will be out of the public eye for a month amid her battle with a chronic illness. In a statement released on Friday, the palace said: "Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit will undergo a month of pulmonary rehabilitation in Norway from the beginning of October. The Crown Princess will therefore not carry out official assignments in October, but some exceptions are planned, such as the dinner for the representatives of the Storting at the Royal Palace on October 23. The Crown Princess is scheduled to resume her official work in November."

Mette-Marit, 52, appeared at a public event at the Norwegian Folk Museum on Saturday. Speaking to the press about her upcoming hiatus, according to HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, the royal said: "I should have done it a long time ago, but now is the time. So I'm going to do it. Because I need a little more help than before to cope with daily life with pulmonary fibrosis."

When asked what she hopes to achieve from the rehabilitation, Mette-Marit added: "I think it's about meeting other people who suffer from the same lung disease as me. And having better control over how I'll cope with my daily life with this chronic illness."

Restricting her royal duties

Since being diagnosed with the condition in 2018, Mette-Marit has had to restrict the number of engagements she carries out. In March, the palace confirmed that unfortunately the princess's illness had progressed.

© Action Press/Shutterstock Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette Marit at Gamlehaugen last month

A statement at the time read: "The Crown Princess has daily symptoms and ailments that affect her ability to perform her duties. The Crown Princess needs more rest, and her daily routine changes more quickly than before. This means that changes to her official schedule may occur more frequently, and at shorter notice than we are used to. The Crown Princess has a strong desire to continue working, and therefore we will organize her official program in the future in the best possible way so that her health and work can be combined."

© Getty Sverre Magnus, Marius, Ingrid Alexandra, Mette-Marit and Haakon pictured in 2022

Mette-Marit married future king Crown Prince Haakon in 2001, and the couple share two children – Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 21, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 19. The princess also has an older son, Marius Borg Høiby, 28, born from a previous relationship. In August, it was confirmed that Marius has been charged with 32 offences, including four counts of rape. The trial is set to begin in February 2026.

LISTEN: The real reason Melania Trump might have chosen to wear her now-famous purple hat