Prince William and Princess Kate honour grieving Southport families in return visit - all the photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales continued to show their support for the community of Southport, which was rocked by the deaths of three young girls in a knife attack in July last year. Prince William and Kate, both 43, had a private meeting with the mother and father of Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, who was a pupil at Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School in the town. Elsie died along with Bebe King, six, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class during the knife attack by Axel Rudakubana.

The royal couple spent more than an hour at the school and around 30 minutes meeting Elsie's parents Jenni Stancombe, 36, and David Stancombe, 37, during a private meeting at the school. It marked the second time William and Kate have been to Southport in the wake of the attack and subsequent widespread rioting.

In their own statement following last July's attack, the royal couple said: "As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through."

1/ 5 © Getty Images A cheer erupted amid a mass of red, white and blue flags waving furiously as William and Kate began their visit. Warm welcome ​Upon arrival, the Prince and Princess were greeted by hundreds of excited children waving Union Jack flags, with mum-of-three Kate crouching down to speak to the youngsters.



2/ 5 © Getty Images The children had only been told minutes before about the special guests visiting their school that day Touching moment During one sweet moment, Kate, who donned a pink pussy-bow blouse with a grey jacket and trousers, reached out to hold the hand of one little girl during her conversation.



3/ 5 © Getty Images The Princess met pupils from the infant school Royal surprise Cameron Smith, 11 and Ellis Paynter, ten, were among the children who greeted the royal visitors. Ellis said: "We were shocked! I was like, 'We get to talk to the Prince?'" Jessica Hazelhurst, ten, said: "All of the teachers didn't get to find out until break time. We all came into school thinking we were getting photos for school council but then it was this." Zainah Thompson, ten, said: "We were all very nervous. We talked about what our favourite lessons were. He said he wasn't good at maths, but said it's a good subject to learn."



4/ 5 © Getty Images William and Kate heard about how the school has been supporting its pupils Meeting staff The couple sat down to speak with teachers about how the school was impacted by the attack and the support the infant and associated junior school has given to pupils. Headteachers at the school thanked the royal couple following what they described as a "tremendously stressful" year, after the attack left the local community devastated. Jennie Sephton, head teacher of the infant school, said: "It's made such a big difference. It was something that Jenni and David wanted them to do right from the beginning. It was around the recognition of what staff have done, how they have supported the family, how they have supported the children going forward. And it's just real recognition that they value Jenni and David but they have also listened. It's just so special." Adrian Antell, head of the attached junior school, said: "I would like to thank the royal couple for coming today and for coming to our school and for coming to Farnborough Road and recognising what we did. They spoke so wonderfully about what this community has done together, and they thanked this community for the work they have done, I think that's really important we get that out."

5/ 5 © Getty Images Kate beamed after she was given the gift Flowers for the Princess Kate was given a posy of pink and white flowers – made by the same florist who created the school's wreath for the little girl and which contained a silver fabric butterfly, just as the wreath had.



