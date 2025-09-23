Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Ferguson sent apology email to Jeffrey Epstein after threats to 'destroy' her family
Subscribe
Sarah Ferguson sent apology email to Jeffrey Epstein after threats to 'destroy' her family

Sarah Ferguson sent apology email to Jeffrey Epstein after threats to 'destroy' her family

The Duchess of York reportedly sent an apology email to the paedophile financier in 2011, after a 'chilling' phone call, it is claimed

Sarah Ferguson wearing black and white jacket© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sarah, Duchess of York, sent an apology email to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein after he threatened to "destroy" her family in a "chilling call", it has been reported. The Duchess, 65, has been dropped by several of her charities after it emerged she sent a message to Epstein in April 2011, calling him a "supreme friend," just weeks after publicly disowning him in the media.

James Henderson, Sarah's spokesperson at the time, claims the email was sent after a "really menacing and nasty" phone call from the sex offender who had a "Hannibal Lecter-type voice", The Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

Mr Henderson told the newspaper: "People don't understand how terrible Epstein was. I can remember everything about that call. It was a chilling call and I'm surprised anybody was ever friends with him given the way he talked to me. He said he would destroy the York family and he was quite clear on that. He said he would destroy me. He wasn't shouting. He had a Hannibal Lecter-type voice. It was very cold and calm and really menacing and nasty."

He continued: "The pressure she was put under to protect her family must have been huge. I am sure there were legal actions. And this was long before the Duke's life had been ruined by his association with Epstein. It was 14 years ago and everyone will do what they have to do to protect their family. Her family and children will always come first for her."

The phone call reportedly took place in the wake of the Duchess's interview with the Evening Standard on 7 March 2011, in which she apologised for accepting £15,000 from Epstein. She said at the time: "I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say. Whenever I can, I will repay the money and have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again."

Jeffrey Epstein Mug Shot© Getty
Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in August 2019

However, just weeks later, The Sun newspaper reported that the Duchess "humbly apologised" to Epstein for linking him to paedophilia in the media, describing him as "steadfast" and "generous". Her spokesman said it was sent "in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats".

Dropped by charities

Julia's House, a children's hospice in Corfe Mullen, was the first charity to announce that it had dropped the Duchess as its patron. In a statement, it said: "Following the information shared this weekend on the Duchess of York's correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, Julia's House has taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue as a patron of the charity. We have advised the Duchess of York of this decision and thank her for her past support."

Sarah Ferguson wearing wide-brimmed black hat© UK Press via Getty Images
Sarah has been dropped by several of her charities

The Teenage Cancer Trust, Prevent Breast Cancer, The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, Children's Literacy Charity and National Foundation for Retired Service Animals all then followed suit, while the British Heart Foundation said that the Duchess would no longer be its ambassador.

Last public appearance

Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrive for the Requiem Mass service for Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral© Getty Images
Sarah, Duchess of York and the Duke of York at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in London last week

The Duchess was last seen arriving at the Duchess of Kent's funeral at Westminster Cathedral in London last week, alongside her ex-husband, the Duke of York. Despite divorcing in 1996, Sarah and Prince Andrew have remained on amicable terms and still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. The Duke stepped back from public duties in 2019 amid his connections to convicted sex offender Epstein and following his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview.

LISTEN: How Donald Trump might have inspired the Princess of Wales state banquet look

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
When royal parents do the school run
When royal parents do the school run
Take a look at the cutest photos of royal parents taking their children to school including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Meghan Markle, Princess Diana & more
Read More