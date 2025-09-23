Sarah Ferguson sent apology email to Jeffrey Epstein after threats to 'destroy' her family

Sarah, Duchess of York, sent an apology email to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein after he threatened to "destroy" her family in a "chilling call", it has been reported. The Duchess, 65, has been dropped by several of her charities after it emerged she sent a message to Epstein in April 2011, calling him a "supreme friend," just weeks after publicly disowning him in the media.

James Henderson, Sarah's spokesperson at the time, claims the email was sent after a "really menacing and nasty" phone call from the sex offender who had a "Hannibal Lecter-type voice", The Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

Mr Henderson told the newspaper: "People don't understand how terrible Epstein was. I can remember everything about that call. It was a chilling call and I'm surprised anybody was ever friends with him given the way he talked to me. He said he would destroy the York family and he was quite clear on that. He said he would destroy me. He wasn't shouting. He had a Hannibal Lecter-type voice. It was very cold and calm and really menacing and nasty."

He continued: "The pressure she was put under to protect her family must have been huge. I am sure there were legal actions. And this was long before the Duke's life had been ruined by his association with Epstein. It was 14 years ago and everyone will do what they have to do to protect their family. Her family and children will always come first for her."

The phone call reportedly took place in the wake of the Duchess's interview with the Evening Standard on 7 March 2011, in which she apologised for accepting £15,000 from Epstein. She said at the time: "I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say. Whenever I can, I will repay the money and have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again."

However, just weeks later, The Sun newspaper reported that the Duchess "humbly apologised" to Epstein for linking him to paedophilia in the media, describing him as "steadfast" and "generous". Her spokesman said it was sent "in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats".

Dropped by charities

Julia's House, a children's hospice in Corfe Mullen, was the first charity to announce that it had dropped the Duchess as its patron. In a statement, it said: "Following the information shared this weekend on the Duchess of York's correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, Julia's House has taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue as a patron of the charity. We have advised the Duchess of York of this decision and thank her for her past support."

The Teenage Cancer Trust, Prevent Breast Cancer, The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, Children's Literacy Charity and National Foundation for Retired Service Animals all then followed suit, while the British Heart Foundation said that the Duchess would no longer be its ambassador.

Last public appearance

The Duchess was last seen arriving at the Duchess of Kent's funeral at Westminster Cathedral in London last week, alongside her ex-husband, the Duke of York. Despite divorcing in 1996, Sarah and Prince Andrew have remained on amicable terms and still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. The Duke stepped back from public duties in 2019 amid his connections to convicted sex offender Epstein and following his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview.

