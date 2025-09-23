Crown Prince Haakon breaks silence on sister Princess Märtha Louise's Netflix documentary

Crown Prince Haakon has spoken for the first time since the release of his sister Princess Märtha Louise's controversial Netflix documentary. The film, Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story, which aired last week, follows the relationship between the Norwegian royal and her shaman partner, Durek Verrett, as they plan their wedding.

However, since its release, Princess Märtha Louise, 54, and her husband have been accused of "breaching" the agreement made with the Norwegian royal family when she stepped back from official duties in 2022. The agreement outlined that neither the princess nor Durek Verrett would use the princess title or their connection to the royal house in commercial activities, including media productions.

During a visit to Hallingdal on Tuesday, future king Haakon, 52, was asked his thoughts on the documentary by Se og Hør, to which he replied: "I think I should refrain from judging it, but unfortunately I do not think that there is a good enough distinction between the activities of the Royal House and the project and the commercial side of Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett's activities."

Referencing the 2022 agreement, the Crown Prince also said that "there is something to build on". His statement echoed one issued by the Norwegian palace last week, with a spokesperson telling NRK: "All people should have the right to tell their story. This also applies to Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett. At the same time, the Royal House wants a clearer distinction between the activities of Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett and the Royal House. This will be the topic of the conversations we will have in the future."

© Getty The Norwegian royals attended the wedding but asked not to be included in the film

© Shutterstock The couple married in Geiranger last August

A clip of Crown Prince Haakon was used in the documentary, despite the royal family requesting not to be filmed during the recording of Princess Martha Louise and Durek's wedding last year. However, this scene was deleted at the last minute at the request of the palace.

