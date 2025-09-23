Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Crown Prince Haakon breaks silence on sister Princess Märtha Louise's Netflix documentary
Subscribe
Crown Prince Haakon breaks silence on sister Princess Märtha Louise's Netflix documentary

Crown Prince Haakon breaks silence on sister Princess Märtha Louise's Netflix documentary

The Norwegian princess and her husband Durek Verrett's film, Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story, released on Netflix last week, has been met with criticism

Crown Prince Haakon has spoken about his sister Princess Martha Louise's Netflix documentary© Getty
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Crown Prince Haakon has spoken for the first time since the release of his sister Princess Märtha Louise's controversial Netflix documentary. The film, Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story, which aired last week, follows the relationship between the Norwegian royal and her shaman partner, Durek Verrett, as they plan their wedding.

However, since its release, Princess Märtha Louise, 54, and her husband have been accused of "breaching" the agreement made with the Norwegian royal family when she stepped back from official duties in 2022. The agreement outlined that neither the princess nor Durek Verrett would use the princess title or their connection to the royal house in commercial activities, including media productions.

During a visit to Hallingdal on Tuesday, future king Haakon, 52, was asked his thoughts on the documentary by Se og Hør, to which he replied: "I think I should refrain from judging it, but unfortunately I do not think that there is a good enough distinction between the activities of the Royal House and the project and the commercial side of Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett's activities."

WATCH: Netflix drops trailer for Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story

Referencing the 2022 agreement, the Crown Prince also said that "there is something to build on". His statement echoed one issued by the Norwegian palace last week, with a spokesperson telling NRK: "All people should have the right to tell their story. This also applies to Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett. At the same time, the Royal House wants a clearer distinction between the activities of Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett and the Royal House. This will be the topic of the conversations we will have in the future."

Norway's King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus pose for a group photo aboard the Royal Yacht ahead of the wedding© Getty
The Norwegian royals attended the wedding but asked not to be included in the film
Martha Louise looking at her husband Durek Verrett on their wedding day© Shutterstock
The couple married in Geiranger last August

A clip of Crown Prince Haakon was used in the documentary, despite the royal family requesting not to be filmed during the recording of Princess Martha Louise and Durek's wedding last year. However, this scene was deleted at the last minute at the request of the palace.

LISTEN: The family member Prince Harry visited at Kensington Palace during UK visit

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More