All about the Norwegian royal family tree – the House of Glücksburg explained

The monarchy of Norway dates back to 872 and is currently helmed by the House of Glücksburg, which also frontsthe Danish royal family, and the royal house has produced monarchs for the country since the time of King Haakon VII in 1905.

The monarchy has seen a lot of change over the past few decades with the previous system of agnatic primogeniture being disbanded, meaning that while Harald's sisters were never in the line of succession, his eldest daughter, Princess Martha, is in line, as is Crown Prince Haakon's daughter, Princess Ingrid, who is set to become the country's second-ever queen.

Read on to find out all you need to know about Norway's royal family below…

Family tree

© HELLO! The Norwegian family tree

King Harald V

© CORNELIUS POPPE Harald his the current monarch of Norway

Born on 21 February 1937, King Harald was the youngest child of King Olav V and Princess Martha. His two sisters, Princess Ragnhild and Princess Astrid were excluded from being in line to the throne at the time due to agnatic primogeniture rules.

Following the outbreak of World War II, Harald was evacuated from Norway alongside his mother and sisters, with the family settling in both Sweden and the United States. Following the war, Harald returned to his homeland and he became the first Norwegian royal to attend a state school. At the age of 17, Harald was dealt some personal heartbreak when his mother died at the age of 53.

In his youth, Harald was quite the sportsman and the royal represented his country in the sailing event at three separate Olympic Games, carrying the flag at his first event in 1964.

In 1959, Harald met Sonja Haraldsen at a party and the pair dated for nine years before Harald proposed marriage. The couple's union was initially objected by Harald's father, King Olav, but Harald pointedly told his father would not marry if he wasn't allowed to marry Sonja, which would have effectively ended the Norwegian royal family. The pair have since welcomed two children: Princess Martha and Crown Prince Haakon.

Harald ascended to the throne on 17 January 1991 following the death of his father at the age of 87. Harald and Sonja made the modernisation of the monarchy their priority during their reign, becoming a lot more open to the idea of marrying commoners and increasing the transparency of the royal family.

In recent years, Harald's health has declined, with the monarch dealing with urinary bladder cancer and an aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the left ventricle, from 2003 to 2005. In 2020, he was hospitalised and underwent heart surgery, with the requirement of a replacement heart valve. He has also been hospitalised with fevers and infections before being forced to go on "sick leave" on 31 January 2024 after picking up an infection in Malaysia. He was given a permanent pacemaker on 12 March 2024.

Queen Sonja

© Rune Hellestad - Corbis Sonja's marriage to Harald sparked concern among King Olav

Born as Sonja Haraldsen on 4 July 1937, Queen Sonja married the then Crown Prince Harald on 29 August 1968. Their union prompted controversy with Harald's father, King Olav, against the union due to her status as a commoner, but following Harald's threats to remain unmarried, Olav relented.

Sonja was born to clothing merchant Karl August Haraldsen and Dagny Ulrichsen, and had three siblings: Haakon, Gry and Karl, the latter of whom sadly died in an accident during his youth.

Alongside her husband, Sonja has endeavoured to make the Norwegian royal family more modern, but she also has humanitarian causes close to her heart and was instrumental in setting up the Princess Märtha Louise's Fund, which helps disabled children in the country. Sonja also has an interest in cultural issues and is a professional printmaker, holding exhibitions with several artists in the country. In 1988, she founded the Queen Sonja International Music Competition.

Princess Ragnhild

© Alex Wong Princess Rahnhild died in 2012

Born on 9 June 1930, Princess Ragnhild was the first child of King Olav and Princess Martha and was King Harald's eldest sister. However, when Ragnhild was born, the Norwegian monarchy operated under agnatic primogeniture, meaning women were excluded from the line of succession.

On 15 May 1953, Ragnhild walked down the aisle with merchant banker and former World War II serviceman Erling Lorentzen and shortly after their union, the couple moved to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. The duo welcomed three children: Haakon (b. 1954), Ingeborg (b. 1957) and Ragnhild (b. 1968).

Ragnhild remained in Brazil until her death at the age of 82 after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Her body was transported back to Norway and she was buried in her homeland.

Princess Astrid

© Nigel Waldron Astrid collects a pension from the Norwegian government

Born on 12 February 1932, Princess Astrid is the middle child of King Olav and Princess Martha, but like her older sister, she was not included in the line of succession due to agnatic primogeniture rules.

Due to the death of her mother at a young age and Ragnhild's move to Brazil, Astrid has oftentimes filled in as the 'First Lady of Norway' and would often be by her father's side during official royal duties. Due to all of this work, in 2002 Astrid was granted a pension by the Norwegian government.

On 12 January 1961, Astrid walked down the aisle with Olympic silver medalist Johan Ferner, and together they have welcomed five children: Cathrine (b. 1962), Benedikte (b. 1963), Alexander (b. 1965), Elisabeth (b. 1969) and Carl-Christian (b. 1972).

Crown Prince Haakon

© Rune Hellestad Haakon is the heir to the throne

Born on 20 July 1973, Haakon is the current heir to the Norwegian throne and has held the title of Crown Prince of Norway since he was 17.

Haakon entered into the navy following his studies and spent a year on torpedo boats and navy vessels, ascending to the rank of Admiral; he is also a General in the Norwegian Air Force and Army. He also holds an MSc from the London School of Economics, after specialising in international trade and Africa.

On 25 August 2001, Haakon walked down the aisle with Mette-Marit Tjessem Høiby, who at the time was a single mother. The royal had the then Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark as his best man, and Haakon and Mette-Marit have welcomed two children, Crown Princess Ingrid and Prince Sverre; Haakon is also the stepfather to Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit

© Rune Hellestad - Corbis Queen Mette-Marit had a "rebellious" lifestyle before meeting Haakon

Born on 19 August 1973 as Mette-Marit Tjessem Høiby, she is the wife of Crown Prince Haakon.

The royal has admitted to a "rebellious phase" before meeting Haakon, and in the 1990s she was in a serious relationship with John Ognby, who would later be convicted of drug-related offences. She had a son, Marius, with one of John's friends, Morten Borg, who is a convicted felon.

Mette-Marit first met Haakon at a garden party at the Quart Festival, the largest music festival in Norway, later meeting him again at a separate party. Her past controversies led to many in the Norwegian public viewing her as a bad match, leading to the rare decision of Mette-Marit holding a press conference to talk candidly about her life before meeting the Crown Prince. Despite the criticism, the pair married on 25 August 2001 and have welcomed Princess Ingrid and Prince Sverre; her son from before her marriage lives as a private citizen and conducts no royal business.

The royal is not as active as other members of the royal family following a diagnosis of pulmonary fibrosis in 2018. At the time of her diagnosis, Mette-Marit said: "Although such a diagnosis will at times put limitations on my life, I am glad that the disease was discovered so early. My goal is still to work and participate in official programs as much as possible."

Princess Martha

© Rune Hellestad - Corbis Martha is known for her unconventional views

Born on 22 September 1971, Princess Martha is the eldest child of King Harald and Queen Sonja and is fourthin line to the throne. At the time of her birth, Martha was not in line to the throne due to agnatic primogeniture rules, but following a change of the primogeniture rules in 1990, Martha entered the line of succession. Despite the change to absolute primogeniture, it was not applied retrospectively, meaning Martha was still behind her brother in the line of succession.

Martha was named after her grandmother, who died at the age of 53.

On 22 May 2002, Martha married playwright and author Ari Behn and the pair welcomed three daughters: Maud, Leah and Emma, all of whom do not use royal titles. On 5 August 2016, the Royal Court confirmed the pair were seeking divorce and this was finalised in 2017. Ari took his own life in 2019.

In May 2019, Martha confirmed she was dating American self-professed shaman Durek Verrett. The relationship was not received well in Martha's home country, with Norwegian media dubbing Durek as a "conman" and "conspiracy theorist". The couple became engaged in 2022 and are due to marry on 24 August 2024.

Martha herself has faced criticism for her beliefs, with the royal claiming she is able to speak with animals and angels and founded her own alternate therapy clinic. In 2002, she was stripped of the 'Royal Highness' title in order to live a private life and she started paying income tax. There have been calls for Martha to stop using the title of Princess due to her relationship with Durek and her commercial interests.

Ari Behn

© Julian Parker Ari took his life in 2019

Born on 30 September 1972, Ari Behn married Princess Martha on 24 May 2002. Ari opted to remain as a private citizen following his marriage to the princess and the three children they shared: Maud, Leah and Emma also remain as private citizens.

Before his marriage to the royal, Ari was a professional playwright and author, with one of his best-known pieces of work being Trist som faen, which translates as "Sad as hell". He also became a visual artist and cited Jean-Michel Basquiat as one of his inspirations.

In 2016, it was confirmed that Ari and Martha were seeking a divorce, which was finalised in 2017. In 2018, Ari published Inferno, which detailled his divorce from the royal and his own struggles with mental health. Before his death, Ari entered into a relationship with lawyer Ebba Rysst Heilman and had finished a children's book with his eldest daughter.

On 25 December 2019, Ari took his own life. The Norwegian royal family released a statement sharing their sadness following his death.

Durek Verrett

© Frazer Harrison Durek is a self-confessed shaman

Born on 17 November 1974, Durek is a self-professed shaman and the husband of Princess Martha after the pair walked down the aisle on 24 August 2024.

Durek was born in San Francisco, however, details about his early life are difficult to come by, with several of his claims being rubbished by his mother, and his own claims about his parents have contradicted themselves.

Between 2007 and 2015, Durek was engaged to masseur Hank Greenberg, however the engagement was broken off after Durek attacked his partner, something that he was charged with. This wasn't Durek's only brush with the law and he has convictions for felony arson, trespassing, fare dodging and theft of services. He has also faced controversy for selling a medallion that he claimed could cure COVID-19 and claimed that demonic beings can possess children.

Princess Ingrid

© Handout Ingrid is set to be Norway's second Queen Regnant

Born on 21 January 2004, Princess Ingrid is the eldest child of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit. Due to previous agnatic and male-favoured primogeniture rules, Ingrid is set to be Norway's second-ever queen, following Queen Margaret I of Denmark, who ruled from 1388 to 1412.

Ingrid is currently undertaking a 12-month military training course with the Engineer Battalion in Brigade Nord. The royal hasn't undertaken many public duties but ahead of her 18th birthday, like her father, she toured important constitutional locations in the country including the Parliament and Supreme Court.

Prince Sverre

© Per Ole Hagen Sverre is third in line to the throne

Born on 3 December 2005, Prince Sverre is the youngest child of Crown PrinceHaakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit and is third in line to the throne. Following the change to absolute primogeniture rules, Sverre became the first male not to come ahead of his sister in the line of succession.

The young royal has become a social media sensation after he was seen dabbing while on the royal balcony in the presence of his grandfather, King Harald.

Maud Behn

© Rune Hellestad - Corbis Maud has followed in her late father's footsteps in her creative endeavours

Born on 29 April 2003, Maud is the eldest daughter of Princess Martha and Ari Behn and is fifth in line to the throne. Maud carries no royal title and generally lives her life as a private citizen.

Like her father, Maud has entered into the world of publishing and in 2021 she published Threads of Tears, a book about a girl living a dark life who learns to weave the threads that she cries. Maud has been outspoken about mental health following the death of her father by suicide and in 2020, she received the Acute Psychiatry Prize. Maud has also appeared on Maskorama, the Norwegian version of The Masked Singer.

Leah Behn

© dana/Shutterstock Leah has become a successful model and vlogger

Born on 8 April 2005, Leah is the middle daughter of Princess Martha and Ari Behn and is sixth in line to the throne. Leah carries no royal title and generally lives her life as a private citizen.

Without the constraints of royal life, Leah has pursued modelling, photography and vlogging and is a personality on YouTube and TikTok where she creates makeup tutorials and speaks openly about her life. In 2022, she became the first Norwegian at the Bal des débutantes, a debutante ball held in Paris.

Emma Behn

© dana/Shutterstock Emma has competed in showjumping events

Born on 29 September 2008, Emma is the youngest daughter of Princess Martha and Ari Behn and is seventh in line to the throne. Emma carries no royal title and generally lives her life as a private citizen.

Emma is a keen equestrian and in 2022 she made her professional showjumping debut, having ridden horses since the age of two. Speaking to Norwegian broadcaster NRK ahead of the event, she said: "In the last few months, almost all the time has been spent on training, so there hasn’t been much time for anything else."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Line of succession