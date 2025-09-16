9 most jaw-dropping moments from Netflix's new Norwegian royal wedding documentary

From the outset, Durek introduces himself as a sixth-generation shaman who communicates with energies from the spirit world. His practices range from ringing bells over Zoom to guiding former ITV host Eamonn Holmes through yawns and coughs to "release" bad energy.

At one point, he even addresses the "Council members" on camera and asks them, "Can you release these energies from my mouth and throat?" – before letting out a moan that morphs into a scream. As one baffled journalist puts it: "I don't understand what this guy does, but he does it." Some people totally get it, though – including Hollywood names like Gwyneth Paltrow and Glenn Powell.

Angelina Verrett, Durek's sister, recalls: "He's always been different. When we were young, he'd talk to the crows. He'd call these birds and I'll never forget, they all would come."

Durek admits his powers terrified him when he was young, until a near-death experience in hospital gave him clarity: "It became obviously clear, I have to be the person I was born to be."

He's equally candid about his sexuality: "I don't see myself as straight or gay. Doesn't matter if it's a male or a female – or it could be another being from another planet, as far as I'm concerned. It's about the energy that they exude."

While I can't be sure he isn't leaving the door open for aliens, his sentiment is clear: he falls in love with energies, not genders – which is why he fell for Märtha.