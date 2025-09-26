Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles pictured with walking stick in regal new portrait from Scottish home
Subscribe
King Charles pictured with walking stick in regal new portrait from Scottish home

King Charles pictured with walking stick in regal new portrait from Scottish home

The Princess Royal unveiled the new photograph of the monarch at the Scottish Parliament - which was taken in the Sunken Garden at Balmoral Castle

King Charles pictured wearing kilt and holding walking stick at Balmoral Castle© Millie Pilkington/Buckingham Palace
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
2 minutes ago
Share this:

A striking new portrait of the King has been unveiled by his sister, the Princess Royal, at the Scottish Parliament. The image shows Charles, 76, in the Sunken Garden in the grounds of his beloved Highlands estate, Balmoral Castle. The monarch is dressed in a traditional kilt with the King Charles III tartan and is holding a handcrafted walking stick, which was a gift from the Mey Highland Games.

The photograph was taken in 2024 by photographer Millie Pilkington ahead of His Majesty The King's participation in events to mark the Parliament's 25th anniversary, but it has now officially  gone on display at the building in Edinburgh.

Anne was given the honour of unveiling the portrait amid a busy day of engagements in Scotland. The King is believed to be in residence at his Scottish abode, after the Prince of Wales was seen travelling to Aberdeen earlier this week for a private father-son trip.

WATCH: Why Balmoral is so special to the royal family

The Presiding Officer, the Rt Hon Alison Johnstone MSP, said: "It was a pleasure to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to the Scottish Parliament, to unveil this portrait of His Majesty The King. The portrait will hang in the Parliament's Main Hall, greeting the many thousands of visitors who come through our doors every year. It's a striking image which is a reminder of His Majesty's love of Scotland and the affectionate connection he has with the country and its people."

King Charles pictured wearing kilt and holding walking stick at Balmoral Castle© Millie Pilkington/Buckingham Palace
The King pictured wearing a kilt at Balmoral Castle

Photographer Millie Pilkington said: "It was an immense honour to be asked to take an official portrait of His Majesty in Scotland. Using the breathtaking backdrop of Balmoral gardens and the Highlands enabled me to The King's warmth and deep connection to nature and Scotland."

Anne, 75, who was dressed in a khaki tweed skirt suit with contrasting red buttons and a matching roll-neck, was seen admiring the portrait and chatting with Millie after its unveiling.

The Princess Royal unveils a new portrait of King Charles © PA Images via Getty Images
Anne unveiled the new portrait at the Scottish Parliament
Anne speaking with photographer Millie Pilkington(L), alongside Presiding Officer, the Rt Hon Alison Johnstone MSP© PA Images via Getty Images
Anne speaking with photographer Millie Pilkington(L), alongside Presiding Officer, the Rt Hon Alison Johnstone MSP

The portrait of His Majesty sits alongside the Three Honours sculpture, designed and crafted by leading Scottish silversmith Graham Stewart. The sculpture was presented to the Parliament as a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II when the building opened in 2004. The Princess Royal unveiled a portrait of the late Queen in 2011, an image taken by photographer Shaun Murawski, which also hangs in the Parliament's Main Hall.

LISTEN: Prince Harry's meeting with the Duke of Kent revealed

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More