King Charles pictured with walking stick in regal new portrait from Scottish home

A striking new portrait of the King has been unveiled by his sister, the Princess Royal, at the Scottish Parliament. The image shows Charles, 76, in the Sunken Garden in the grounds of his beloved Highlands estate, Balmoral Castle. The monarch is dressed in a traditional kilt with the King Charles III tartan and is holding a handcrafted walking stick, which was a gift from the Mey Highland Games.

The photograph was taken in 2024 by photographer Millie Pilkington ahead of His Majesty The King's participation in events to mark the Parliament's 25th anniversary, but it has now officially gone on display at the building in Edinburgh.

Anne was given the honour of unveiling the portrait amid a busy day of engagements in Scotland. The King is believed to be in residence at his Scottish abode, after the Prince of Wales was seen travelling to Aberdeen earlier this week for a private father-son trip.

The Presiding Officer, the Rt Hon Alison Johnstone MSP, said: "It was a pleasure to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to the Scottish Parliament, to unveil this portrait of His Majesty The King. The portrait will hang in the Parliament's Main Hall, greeting the many thousands of visitors who come through our doors every year. It's a striking image which is a reminder of His Majesty's love of Scotland and the affectionate connection he has with the country and its people."

© Millie Pilkington/Buckingham Palace The King pictured wearing a kilt at Balmoral Castle

Photographer Millie Pilkington said: "It was an immense honour to be asked to take an official portrait of His Majesty in Scotland. Using the breathtaking backdrop of Balmoral gardens and the Highlands enabled me to The King's warmth and deep connection to nature and Scotland."

Anne, 75, who was dressed in a khaki tweed skirt suit with contrasting red buttons and a matching roll-neck, was seen admiring the portrait and chatting with Millie after its unveiling.

© PA Images via Getty Images Anne unveiled the new portrait at the Scottish Parliament

© PA Images via Getty Images Anne speaking with photographer Millie Pilkington(L), alongside Presiding Officer, the Rt Hon Alison Johnstone MSP

The portrait of His Majesty sits alongside the Three Honours sculpture, designed and crafted by leading Scottish silversmith Graham Stewart. The sculpture was presented to the Parliament as a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II when the building opened in 2004. The Princess Royal unveiled a portrait of the late Queen in 2011, an image taken by photographer Shaun Murawski, which also hangs in the Parliament's Main Hall.

