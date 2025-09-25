Princess Anne shares her honest thoughts on boarding school - and this is what other royals have said

The Princess Royal opened up about her education as she visited the Naval Children's Charity in Portsmouth on Wednesday. As Princess Anne met some of the military children, who attend boarding school, during her outing, she spoke about how boarding school provides "stability".

The royal boarded at Benenden School in Kent from 1963 to 1968. She said: "One of the charities I'm doing puts children into boarding schools, and the thing they always say is that it gives them stability. I think that's true for a lot of people, that level of stability, because otherwise it leaves gaps in your life which are difficult to manage."

Anne isn't the only member of the royal family to have attended boarding school – King Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince Harry are among the family members to have lived on campus during their respective educations.

A question over Prince George's future remains, with Prince William and Kate's eldest school due to move from his prep school, Lambrook, next year, for the next stage of his education. Eton College near Windsor has been tipped to be a contender, which William and Harry both attended, as well as Kate's alma mater, Marlborough College in Wiltshire. See what the royals have said about boarding school life…

1/ 5 © Getty Charles at Gordonstoun with the late Queen in 1967 King Charles It has been long reported that Charles did not enjoy his time at Gordonstoun in Moray, Scotland. However, in a speech to launch his charity, The Prince's Trust, in 1975, Charles told the House of Lords of Gordonstoun: "It was only tough in the sense that it demanded more of you as an individual than most other schools did mentally or physically. I am lucky in that I believe it taught me a great deal about myself and my own abilities and disabilities. It taught me to accept challenges and take the initiative. Why else do you think I am brave enough to stand up before your Lordships now?"

2/ 5 © Getty The prince in his dorm room in 2003 Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex had a mixed experience at Eton College, writing in his memoir, Spare, that he struggled to fit in: "Sport, I decided, would be my thing at Eton." He described the social structure among sporty students, with 'dry bobs' playing land-based sports like rugby and football, while 'wet bobs' focused on rowing or swimming. Harry added: "I was a dry who occasionally got wet. I played every dry sport, though rugby captured my heart."



3/ 5 © Getty Eugenie attended St George's School near Windsor before Marlborough College Princess Eugenie The royal boarded at Marlborough College in Wiltshire for five years, but when it comes to her sons August and Ernest's education, she told the Table Manners podcast that she doesn't plan to send them to boarding school until they're 13. "My husband went to boarding school at eight," Eugenie explained. "Looking at my sons now, I want to hang out with them. I like playing with them. I don't want them to leave. I wouldn't send them at eight - I haven't told Jack that."

4/ 5 © Getty Images Kate also boarded at St Andrew's School before attending Marlborough College The Princess of Wales While Kate has not spoken openly about her time at Marlborough College, her brother, James Middleton, revealed what his sister was like at boarding school as he recalled his education in his book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life. He wrote: "Naturally, Catherine and Pippa, being exemplary students, managed to get through their entire school lives without a single demerit, but I amassed a handful of them every term. So while the female Middletons would be applauded for being helpful to teachers – opening doors and carrying books for them – I'd undo all their kind deeds by scampering along the corridor instead of walking because I was late for a lesson. (Two bad order marks for the price of one there.) And while Catherine and Pippa got full marks for spelling tests and top grades for essay writing, I lagged behind on both counts, accruing a batch of misconduct marks for my below-par schoolwork."

5/ 5 © Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Peter and Zara at Gordonstoun in 1990 Zara Tindall While Princess Anne was unable to attend Gordonstoun like her brothers, she later sent both her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, to the boarding school when it became co-educational. In an interview with The Times in 2018, Zara said: "I loved school, I loved sport and being with my mates all the time. I don't know how much work I did. You do get homesick, but I had so much fun, and Pete was very protective. All his friends were too. They kept me out of trouble. After Dorset, I joined him at Gordonstoun. He hung out with a group of lads who liked to have fun, but he always knew how to get away with stuff. When he was made head boy, I thought, 'How did you manage that?'"