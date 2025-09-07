King Charles and Queen Camilla attend church service at Crathie Kirk during Balmoral break - all the photos

King Charles and Queen Camilla have attended a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk as they continue to enjoy their summer break at Balmoral Castle. The royals were joined by several high-profile guests for the occasion including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife, Lady Victoria Starmer.

The Sunday service comes just a day after the Prince and Princess of Wales cheered on the England and Wales' rugby teams in the Women's Rugby World Cup. The Princess of Wales stepped out to watch a Women's Rugby World Cup match between England and Australia at Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium meanwhile Prince William was at Sandy Park stadium in Exeter watching Wales against Fiji.

1/ 5 © Getty Images The Queen looked chic in this autumnal green and red ensemble Camilla in plaid Camilla was a vision in this stunning plaid ensemble. The Queen looked tres chic in an army green beret and a matching jacket lined with tartan. She also wore a matching skirt and paired the look with a grey top-handle handbag for the ocassion.

2/ 5 © Getty Images The King attended a service at Crathie Kirk where he donned a kilt The King arrives for church in a kilt King Charles was also in attendance, donning a kilt for the occasion. He and Camilla listened to a sermon that was delivered by the Right Revd Rosie Frew, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

3/ 5 © Getty Images Camilla and Charles arrive wearing tartan The King and Queen arrive at Crathie Kirk The King and the Queen have arrived at Crathie Kirk for a Sunday service both dressed aptly in tartan for the occasion. Prayers were said for the Duchess of Kent and to mark the third anniversary of Accession, with elements of dress reflecting the period of Royal mourning.



4/ 5 © Getty Images Dame Joanna Lumley and Baroness Helena Kennedy were also in attendance Dame Joanna Lumley and Baroness Helena Kennedy Dame Joanna Lumley and Baroness Helena Kennedy were also in attendance to the Sunday service. Joanna donned a fitting autumnal plaid coat which paired with leather gloves and suede boots.

