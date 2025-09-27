Prince Harry responds to ‘categorically false’ claims about 1-hour private meeting with King Charles

The reunion between Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, is undoubtedly the most discussed royal event of the past couple of months, given that the two had not seen one another in over a year and a half. When the Duke of Sussex joined his father for a private tea at Clarence House, many saw the moment as the beginnings of a reconciliation between the 41-year-old and his family. However, other reports have criticised him for making what they call a 'tone-deaf' PR move, and others have said he was taken aback by how formal the meeting turned out to be.

In response to these reports, Prince Harry has released a statement refusing to allow any speculation regarding the tone and events of the private meeting. A spokesperson for the brother of Prince William said: "Recent reporting of The Duke's view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false."

© WireImage Prince Harry's long-awaited reunion with his father took place in early September

He continued, providing a counternarrative for the events of the private meeting: "The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son. Presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose that gifts were exchanged."

The spokesperson concluded: "While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess.”

Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles

The Duke of Sussex's reunion with his father is something he had longed for: an opportunity to finally speak face-to-face, after so long. HELLO! understands that the meeting had been "under consideration" for some time, but that neither side would be drawn in advance on whether it would happen. At the time, Buckingham Palace only confirmed that Prince Harry and his father enjoyed a private tea as the former's car left the premises, 54 minutes after he had been pictured arriving. Though the meeting was brief, it certainly came as a boost for the husband of Meghan Markle; a source who has known the Duke for many years revealed to HELLO!: "He would like a relationship with his father. There's no doubt about that."

The sentiment is also the same on the King's side. Robert Hardman, King Charles' biographer, told HELLO!: "Certainly he will be happy that it has happened. I'm sure he would love to see Harry more, and, of course, his grandchildren. I think it's encouraging that they've gone from 'no speaks' to a face-to-face meeting, but any longer-term solution would need to be discussed with Prince William as well, and that situation seems to be moving at a very different pace."