Prince William dazzles in under-the-radar meeting at Windsor Castle

Prince William has welcomed Sheikh Sabah Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, at Windsor castle on Monday. In a video shared on the official Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts, William can be seen smiling and welcoming his guests to the Castle. The Crown Prince is currently on an official visit to the UK, marking the next stop in a string of international engagements for the royal following his appearance at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Arriving on Friday, the Crown Prince's visit has so far featured meetings with senior UK officials where enhancing strategic partnerships, investment collaboration, and broadening avenues of cooperation across finance, infrastructure, and technology have been the centre of focus. His official visit culminated in a warm welcome to Windsor Castle by the Prince of Wales.

A clip of the visit was shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram. "Welcoming The Crown Prince of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Sabah to Windsor today," the caption of the clip read. The Crown Prince was said to have passed on his wishes to King Charles, who himself has been busy with diplomatic engagements.

The King welcomed Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, to Balmoral Castle for an audience on Saturday. Charles and Camilla completed a nine-day tour down under last October, and now the PM is "hopeful" that the Prince and Prince of Wales will visit in the "coming period", extending an invitation to the royal couple. The last time they visited was in 2014 along with a nine-month-old Prince George.

Charles also has a busy week lined with engagements including a reception for his King Charles III Charitable Fund (KCCF) to meet representatives from charities and organisations that have benefited from the Fund via its partnership with Waitrose Duchy Organic.

© Getty Images The King during an audience with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Balmoral Castle on Saturday

Trump's state visit

The state visit with the Crown Prince of Kuwait comes off the back of Donald Trump's second visit to the UK. Upon his arrival to Windsor Castle, he was greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales. He was then treated to a carriage procession through Windsor grounds while The Band of the Household Cavalry performed both the US and UK national anthems. The route was lined by Armed Forces personnel from the Walled Garden to George IV Gate. The procession includes the Irish State Coach, the Scottish State Coach, as well as the Semi-State Landau and two Ascot Landau carriages.

© Getty Images King Charles welcomed Donald Trump to Windsor Castle earlier this month

As well as this, a State Banquet was held in his honour. It proved to be a success with HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash reporting that President Trump lavished praise on the King, Queen and Prince and Princess of Wales in his toast and described his second State Visit as "truly one of the highest honours of my life."