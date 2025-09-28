Princess Kate's 'magical' night with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis that flew under the radar

The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed a special evening out with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, near their home at Adelaide Cottage, a new report has revealed. According to the Daily Mail, William and Kate, both 43, took their brood to the set of HBO's new Harry Potter TV series, where they were able to watch an episode being filmed. Hogsmeade Station, the fictional railway station from the Harry Potter franchise, is said to have been built a short distance from the Windsor Home Park estate, where the Wales family lives.

The royal couple took George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, nine, to meet the show's cast, including Dominic McLaughlin, 11, who is playing Harry, the titular wizard. Prince Louis was also afforded the opportunity to take a ride on the Hogwarts Express along a track which is half a mile long and has been built through the estate's woodland. An on-set source told the newspaper that, "there was only one night of filming there, so it was a magical ticket."

© Getty The family went to the Harry Potter set in Windsor

The Wales children's outing

George, Charlotte, and Louis have gone back to school, having last been seen in August, even if briefly. The Wales family joined King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, at Crathie Kirk, the church on the Balmoral estate, for Sunday mass.

© PA Images via Getty Images The family attended a service at Crathie Kirk

They were seen arriving by car with William in the driving seat, while Charlotte looked adorable in a polka dot summer dress and a white cardigan. Her brothers wore matching shirts and knitted jumpers. It was the first time the Princess of Wales' lookalike daughter had been spotted in public since she accompanied her father to the Women's EUROs Final in Basel, Switzerland, where she donned the same navy dress.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales were seen for the first time all summer

An update from the Princess of Wales

The news comes as the Princess of Wales shared a special message. On Saturday, Kate sent a message to the England women's rugby team from which she was absent. "Good luck England! Wishing the very best of luck to the @redrosesrugby in their Women’s Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham today. We're so proud of you! C," Kate penned, captioning a photo of Kate donning a cowboy hat alongside England rugby stars, Ellie Kildunne, Jess Breach, and Megan Jones.