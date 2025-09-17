LIVE: Prince William and Princess Kate prepare to host Donald Trump at Windsor for state visit

Good morning!

Today is a busy day for the British royal family as King Charles, Prince William, and Princess Kate prepare to host Donald Trump at Windsor for a state visit.

William and Kate will greet the President and First Lady and accompany them to meet Their Majesties. The King and Queen will formally welcome the President and First Lady outside, as a Royal Salute is fired from the East Lawn of Windsor Castle and at the Tower of London. Then, President Trump and Melania will join the King and Queen, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, in a Carriage Procession through the Windsor estate, towards the Castle.

The President and First Lady will join the King and Queen on the Royal Dais. President Trump and the King inspect a Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle before a lunch in the State Dining Room.

In the afternoon, the President and Mrs. Trump will visit St George’s Chapel, Windsor, to privately lay a wreath on the Tomb of Queen Elizabeth II.

In the evening, the King, accompanied by the Queen and Members of the royal family, will give a State Banquet at Windsor Castle. The King and the President will both deliver speeches at the beginning of the banquet.



Meanwhile, in her capacity as the patron of the Royal College of Occupational Therapists, Princess Anne will attend the Centenary Awards Presentation at Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen.

Stay tuned...