Prince William reflects on 'hardest' year of his life - watch video

The Prince of Wales has opened up about his "hardest year" as he appears on Eugene Levy's travel show. The Hollywood actor heads to London for the next episode of The Reluctant Traveler, which airs on Apple TV+ on 3 October. The Schitts Creek star is given a personal tour of Windsor Castle by the future King, with William joking: "We provide this service for everyone. We do personalised tours everywhere," before the pair enjoy a walk around the estate.

As the Prince, 43, and Eugene, 78, sit down for a pint in a local pub, William reflects on the difficulties of the past 19 months, as both his wife, the Princess of Wales, and his father, the King, were diagnosed with cancer within weeks of one another.

© Courtesy of Apple William spoke about his 'hardest year' over a pint with Eugene

"I'd say 2024 was the hardest year I've ever had," the royal says. "You know, life is sent to test us as well, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

It comes after William said in a previous interview last year how 2024 had been "brutal" for his family. Kate, 43, confirmed in January that she was in remission from the disease, while Charles, 76, is still receiving treatment. Neither royal has disclosed which form of cancer they had been diagnosed with.

In another clip from the episode, Eugene and William are seen walking through the grounds of Windsor Great Park, alongside the Waleses' beloved pup, Orla. The American Pie star asks the Prince: "What do you do when you're home?" William replies, laughing: "Sleep… when you've got three small children, sleep was an important part of my life."

© Courtesy of Apple The Waleses' dog Orla joined them on their walk through Windsor

William is also seen greeting the actor on his electric scooter in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, an eco-friendly gadget he is said to have purchased in 2023 to zip between his nearby home, Adelaide Cottage, to the royal residence.

© Courtesy of Apple Eugene and William outside Windsor Castle

The latest season of the show follows the Canadian actor as he sets out to discover what the "ultimate travel bucket list" is all about, seeing him travel around Canada and the US, as well as Austria, England, India, Ireland, Mexico and South Korea. Other guests included in the series are Canadian singer Michael Buble, Eugene's daughter and fellow Schitt's Creek actor Sarah Levy, K-pop boy band NOWZ and former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid.

New episodes of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy will premiere weekly until the finale on October 31, 2025.