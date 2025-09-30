Exclusive: Inside Prince Albert's 'moving and difficult' overseas solo trip

Prince Albert II continued his string of solo engagements as he travelled to Rwanda last Friday, with the Monagesque head of state, 67, visiting two beekeeping academies at the French Observatory of Apidology (OFA), which are dedicated to training vulnerable women in beekeeping techniques that will enable them to become honey producers and allow them to gain financial independence for themselves and their families

Prince Albert was accompanied by Thierry Dufresne, founder and President of the OFA, and Thierry told HELLO! of the moving visit: "It was his first visit to Rwanda. He came to learn about OFA's work here and to have an intimate and powerful exchange with these women, who told him about their lives and where they come from. It was a very moving moment for us, but also a very difficult one for them, as their stories are often terrible. But they were touched that a Prince, the sovereign of a European state, took the time to meet and listen to them."

© Franck Axel Nyabagabo Prince Albert donned a beekeeping hat for part of his visit

Speaking about the Prince's conversations with the beekeepers, Thierry said: "It was a genuine moment of exchange, completely natural and spontaneous, without any staging. A beautiful bond developed between him and these women. He wasn't there as a mere observer. He was actively engaged, talking to them, asking them questions, learning about their history and discovering their work. He has a simplicity and approachability that puts those he meets at ease. He is driven by a conviction that cannot be improvised.

© Franck Axel Nyabagabo The royal took the time to speak with the women about their experiences and training

"He had just spent a very intense week in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. And yet he did not hesitate to fly 12,000 km to come, after only a few hours of sleep, to the depths of Rwanda to discover our initiatives. And the minute he set foot in Ruhondo, he was on the ball, ready for action. He arrived like a true adventurous prince, dressed appropriately for the field. He is impressive, and his presence honours us and obliges us tremendously."

© Franck Axel Nyabagabo The visit to OFA marked the Prince's first trip to Rwanda

Prince Albert's foundation has been integral in its support for OFA's actions, which works to protect bees and biodiversity. During his visit, which came after he attended events at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the Prince spoke with beekeepers in training, highlighting the positive impact of the programme on their dignity and living conditions. The engagement ended with the inauguration of a new school hive in Ruhengeri.

© Franck Axel Nyabagabo The Prince with OFA founder and president, Thierry Dufresne

Prince Albert, who was not joined by his wife, Princess Charlene, or their ten-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, also attended the UCI Cycling World Championships and the launch of the Carlos Takamà Boxing Academy in Kigali.

