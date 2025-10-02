Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Kate visits military base for the first time in new role

The Princess of Wales viewed aircraft and met serving personnel and their families at RAF Coningsby during her first visit to the military base in Lincolnshire

Kate Middleton in grey suit walking with officer© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace
Emily NashRoyal Editor - London
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
8 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales travelled to RAF Coningsby, marking her first visit to the station. Kate, 43, was made Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the Lincolnshire base in 2023. The royal was dressed in a grey trouser suit to be given an overview of the station's work, including its recent overseas operations to Poland in support of NATO.

During her visit, Kate viewed the Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) Typhoon aircraft, saw the Typhoon Future Synthetic Training Facility, which provides training environments for pilots. QRA is  the Royal Air Force's 24/7 mission to protect UK airspace, with RAF Coningsby being one of two QRA  fighter stations in the UK, alongside RAF Lossiemouth. Kate will also meet the families of serving personnel and speak to the station's welfare team at its communal space. See the best photos from her engagement.

Kate wearing a grey suit standing in front of aircraft© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

Kate was dressed in grey to be given a tour of the aircraft hangar

First visit to RAF Coningsby

After arriving at the airbase, Kate was given a tour by personnel. The Princess sported a grey checked suit with black high heels for her engagement, including her RAF pin. 

Kate paid her first visit to RAF Coningsby as Honorary Air Commodore © Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

Kate was shown a Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft

Viewing the aircraft

The Princess met a cross-section of Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) personnel. QRA is  the Royal Air Force's 24/7 mission to protect UK airspace. When airspace controllers detect a potential  threat or an unidentified aircraft, they trigger an alert, prompting pilots and ground crews at RAF Coningsby to quickly prepare Typhoons for interception.  

Kate Middleton looking at a Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

Kate is shown the controls

Closer look

Kate looked keen to be shown how the aircraft operates. The Princess has taken over the role of Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby from her husband, Prince William.




Kate inside the Typhoon Future Synthetic Training facility © Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

Kate climbed into the cockpit

Inside the simulator

The Princess had a go in the aircraft simulator.

