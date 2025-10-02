Princess Kate visits military base for the first time in new role

The Princess of Wales travelled to RAF Coningsby, marking her first visit to the station. Kate, 43, was made Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the Lincolnshire base in 2023. The royal was dressed in a grey trouser suit to be given an overview of the station's work, including its recent overseas operations to Poland in support of NATO.

During her visit, Kate viewed the Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) Typhoon aircraft, saw the Typhoon Future Synthetic Training Facility, which provides training environments for pilots. QRA is the Royal Air Force's 24/7 mission to protect UK airspace, with RAF Coningsby being one of two QRA fighter stations in the UK, alongside RAF Lossiemouth. Kate will also meet the families of serving personnel and speak to the station's welfare team at its communal space. See the best photos from her engagement.

1/ 4 © Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Kate was dressed in grey to be given a tour of the aircraft hangar First visit to RAF Coningsby After arriving at the airbase, Kate was given a tour by personnel. The Princess sported a grey checked suit with black high heels for her engagement, including her RAF pin.

2/ 4 © Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Kate was shown a Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft Viewing the aircraft The Princess met a cross-section of Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) personnel. QRA is the Royal Air Force's 24/7 mission to protect UK airspace. When airspace controllers detect a potential threat or an unidentified aircraft, they trigger an alert, prompting pilots and ground crews at RAF Coningsby to quickly prepare Typhoons for interception.



3/ 4 © Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Kate is shown the controls Closer look Kate looked keen to be shown how the aircraft operates. The Princess has taken over the role of Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby from her husband, Prince William.







4/ 4 © Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Kate climbed into the cockpit Inside the simulator The Princess had a go in the aircraft simulator.

LISTEN: How Donald Trump might have inspired the Princess of Wales state banquet look