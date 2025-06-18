Prince Louis' adoring glance at mum Kate that no one noticed

The Princess of Wales shared a sweet moment with her youngest child, Prince Louis, as the royals watched the flypast at Trooping the Colour last Saturday.

Cameras captured a shot of Louis, seven, grinning affectionately at his mother, as Kate glanced back at her son with a broad smile.

The pair appeared to be in conversation as Prince William was also seen looking down at Louis with a grin on his face.

The youngster provoked cheers from the crowd every time he waved.

© WireImage Louis and Kate shared a sweet exchange

Louis briefly stopped to turn around and address his father, then continued to wave and grin until George gently nudged him to stop by touching his arm.

But the prince could not resist giving the crowd one last wave as his family retreated into Buckingham Palace after the flypast ended.

Louis' appearances in 2025

Trooping the Colour was Louis' latest high-profile appearance, with Kensington Palace also sharing some sweet snaps of William and his children to mark Father's Day last Sunday.

The pictures, taken by photographer Josh Shinner in Norfolk earlier this year, show the Prince posing with his three children and in the next shot, they're seen wrestling playfully in the grass, with George and Louis holding their father down and Charlotte laughing.

In May, Louis attended the VE Day parade with his parents and siblings. The cheeky youngster was spotted mimicking his big brother George by flicking his hair and then smoothing it down in an exaggerated fashion.

© Getty Louis sitting next to his father, William, for the VE Day parade

To mark his seventh birthday in April, William and Kate released a photograph of Louis, posing on a tree stump in a bluebell wood near Anmer Hall.

© Josh Shinner Prince Louis' seventh birthday portrait

The palace also shared footage of the playful prince jumping off a tree log and grinning up-close to the camera lens.

Louis, who was born at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington in 2018, attended Lambrook School in Berkshire with George and Charlotte.

