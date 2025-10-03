Prince Harry 'frustrated' by coverage of royal reunion with King Charles - Exclusive

The Duke of Sussex's four-day visit to the UK last month is still making headlines - particularly following his brief reunion with his father, the King.

Harry and King Charles had not seen each other for nearly two years, but their "private tea" at Clarence House, which lasted less than an hour, has been the subject of intense speculation.

Most recently, the Duke released a furious statement after reports suggested he had found the father-son meeting more formal than expected, reportedly feeling treated as an official visitor rather than family.

In the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, hosts Andrea Caamano, HELLO! editor Emily Nash, and guest Matt Wilkinson, royal editor at The Sun (who first reported the story about Harry's 'formal' visit), discussed how events unfolded and what could happen next.

LISTEN: Prince Harry 'frustrated' over leaks, and what happens next

Emily said of the leaks: "That sort of triggered a kind of war of words between the two sides. And there's clearly a lot of frustration, both from the King's camp and Harry's, over the way things are being played out in the media."

When asked whether the "war of words" might end soon, Matt said: "We need a period of silence, but the problem is it's Harry that brings the noise, it's Harry's visit that brings the noise, it's his interview with The Guardian a couple of days later that that brings lots of attention."

The episode also covers other royal news, including Prince Andrew's status at Christmas, King Charles' latest engagement and his special ‘takeaway’ request, and why Prince William’s busy schedule is good news about the Princess of Wales.