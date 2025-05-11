Royal author reveals who Princess Diana believed 'ruined' her marriage - and it wasn't Camilla

Royal author Ingrid Seward, who has written extensively about the monarchy and authored several royal books, including The Queen and Di, has shared a revealing comment made to her by Princess Diana about the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles.

Ingrid had a close relationship with the late Princess and even spent time with her just weeks before her tragic death in 1997.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Prince Charles And Princess Diana On Their Last Official Trip Together - A Visit To The Republic Of Korea (south Korea)

Speaking on this week’s episode of A Right Royal Podcast, she joins host Andrea Caamano and HELLO! royal editor Emily Nash to discuss the fallout from Prince Harry’s headline-making BBC interview, offering her perspective on what Diana might have thought of it, and highlighting the striking similarity between mother and son in their experiences with the royal household.

Speaking about Diana’s true thoughts on those working within the royal household – individuals Harry has also criticised in his memoir Spare and in last week’s interview – Ingrid says: “She said to me just before she died, it wasn’t Camilla. 'It wasn’t Camilla that ruined our marriage, it was the people around Charles.'”

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Prince Charles and Princess Diana on board a Royal Australian Air Force plane refuelling in Fiji before continuing to Australia, with their staff commander Brian Robertson (the Australian equerry to Prince Charles for the royal tour) and Sir John Riddell (the prince's private secretary)

She continued: “And I could never unpick that comment and quite understand what it meant. But I also remember Diana’s father saying how tricky the royal household was. So, what I’m trying to say is that Harry obviously has a point amid his morass of complaints. He does have some valid points, and I’m riveted.”

Ingrid then raises the question in the episode which you can listen to below: “Are they just a load of overinflated egos in the royal household, or are they really trying to help?”

© PA Images via Getty Images Camilla Parker-Bowles and Diana Spencer at Ludlow Racecourse

Elsewhere in the episode, Ingrid reveals why Princess Diana would have been “proud” of Harry’s interview – and why the Duke of Sussex has no regrets.

