The truth behind Prince Harry and Brooklyn Beckham's 'victim summit' in Montecito - exclusive

Prince Harry made headlines across the globe two weeks ago when he gave an interview to the BBC, during which he appealed to his royal family for reconciliation. However, royal watchers were left even more puzzled days later when it emerged that he had met with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, who are also currently involved in a public rift with his family.

The story first broke via The Sun, which claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were "secretly" offering support to the couple, who also live in Los Angeles. The report stated that the meeting took place at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito mansion. However, in this week’s episode of A Right Royal Podcast, HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash clears up the rumours with guest Robert Jobson, revealing that the meeting actually occurred elsewhere – and involved more than 20 other attendees.

"It was a victims summit. I thought it was a bit daft. It's again sending messages out. I don't know how friendly they are," Robert said, before Emily explained what really happened and where.

"I think we need to clarify as well, it wasn't just the two couples. They were there as part of a dinner party of about 20 people," she explained, before revealing it hadn't taken place at their Montecito mansion, as previously reported.

"It was hosted by Tracy Robbins and Brian Robbins, who is the CEO of Paramount, Nickelodeon. We know David Beckham has connections with Paramount. And so I think this was not engineered to be as you described it, a kind of 'summit' of these two."

Hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths, along with Emily and Robert, also discuss the Duke and Duchess’ strategic and effective efforts to shift attention away from Harry’s impulsive interview, which did not resonate as he had hoped.

