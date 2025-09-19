Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry made secret visit to family member at Kensington Palace during UK visit - Exclusive
The Duke of Sussex reunited with another family member during his four-day trip to London earlier this month it has been revealed

Prince Harry visited the Duke of Kent during his time in the UK© WireImage
Andrea Caamano
Andrea CaamanoDigital Content Director
2 minutes ago
The Duke of Sussex has been back home in Montecito for nearly a week, but his visit to the UK is still making headlines. Harry spent four days in the London attending events close to his heart, including the WellChild Awards, where he gave an exclusive interview to HELLO!, and the Diana Award, before travelling to Ukraine on 12 September and then returning to Los Angeles. Amid his packed schedule, the Duke managed to reunite with his father, King Charles, for the first time in nearly two years - and also made time for another deeply personal visit.

As revealed in this week's episode of A Right Royal Podcast, a source confirmed to hosts Andrea Caamano and Emily Nash that although Harry missed the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, he travelled privately to Kensington Palace to "personally pay his respects and offer condolences" to the Duke of Kent.

"He has loved catching up with family, friends and colleagues," a source close to the Duke adds.

"His only regret was not being able to stay longer and see more people, but the meetings in Ukraine had been in the diary for a long time and it mattered to him to be there in person to see the Invictus Games Foundation's growing work and the progress at Superhumans."

Prince Harry pictured leaving Clarence House in London on September 10, after visiting his father the King© AFP via Getty Images
Prince Harry pictured leaving Clarence House in London on September 10, after visiting his father the King

The source added: "The whole trip felt like a real success for everyone involved. His passion for his patronages and the causes he cares about hasn’t dimmed one bit - he’s already buzzing to get back and do more."

LISTEN: Inside Prince Harry's trip to the UK and his visit to the Duke of Kent

Elsewhere in the episode, Andrea and Emily dissect the Duke's visit - from who organised the perfectly executed trip, to his meeting with his father and what may happen next for the Sussex family. The hosts are also joined by US journalist Chapman Bell, who shares his perspective on President Trump's state visit, explores Melania Trump's choice of hat, and reveals why he was surprised by Donald Trump's purple tie.

