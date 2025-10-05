Prince William steps onto iconic TV set for 'fantastic' secret engagement

Used to meeting members of the public and charity patrons, Prince William is now taking his latest engagement onto television sets. In his role as president of BAFTA, The Prince visited Bad Wolf Studios in Cardiff last month to mark its tenth anniversary. The studio is home to cult-classic shows, including Doctor Who and fan favourites such as His Dark Materials. During his time at the studios, The Prince toured the sets of Doctor Who and the highly anticipated upcoming BBC drama, The Other Bennet Sister. Stepping out of Regency-era and sci-fi television sets, the Prince also spent time with recipients of the Prince William Bursary as well as primary school students taking part in a Screen Alliance Wales programme.

In pictures shared from the visit, Prince William walks through the iconic Doctor Who TARDIS control room as he explores a range of sets on the Bad Wolf Studios lot in Cardiff. Accompanied by BAFTA members and representatives from the Bad Wolf Studios, the Prince got a first-hand look at the cavernous, complex control room, better known to Whovians as the TARDIS - a time machine famously housed in a blue police box.

The 43-year-old prince also met with trainees fromt he studio's Screen Alliance Wales (SAW) training initiative, some of whom have been recipients of The Prince William Bafta Bursary programme. The studio's chief executive Jane Tranter said: "It was a complete joy to show Prince William around Bad Wolf. We are so incredibly proud of the outreach work being done by Allison Dowzell and the team at Screen Alliance Wales, and for Prince William to help highlight the work being done at the studios means a great deal. He was introduced to trainees from a wide range of departments, and it was fantastic to see him take such an interest in the new generation of TV creatives," as per PA.

The pictures come ahead of the BAFTA Cymru Awards on Sunday evening, which specifically recognise and award Welsh talent in film and television. As president of BAFTA, the Prince champions new talent and diversity in the television and film industry through projects, campaigns and initiatives such as his eponymous Bursary Fund. He also makes regular, official visits to screen academies, production workshops, and the BAFTA red carpet in London.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala Prince William met with trainees who have come through Bad Wolf’s Screen Alliance Wales training initiative

Prince William Bursary

Prince William launched the Prince William BAFTA Bursary Fund in 2022, which supports talented individuals who, due to financial reasons, would otherwise not be able to pursue careers in the screen industries. William, who is president of BAFTA, said: "I am hugely proud of BAFTA's ongoing commitment to ensuring that young talent from all walks of life are given every possible opportunity to build and develop successful careers in the film, games and television industries.

"The redevelopment of 195 Piccadilly has created fantastic new learning spaces to ensure that future generations can receive the support they need to thrive." The bursary offers £2,000 in financial support to assist people in creative fields to meet their goals. This year, 68 creatives from different corners of the television and film world will receive support from the bursary.