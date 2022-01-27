Prince William admits he and Kate Middleton 'regulate Prince George's screen time' The Duke of Cambridge has been President of BAFTA since 2010

The Duke of Cambridge has admitted that he and wife Kate "regulate Prince George's screen time" as he launched a bursary scheme to help underprivileged and talented future stars find a career in showbiz.

The royal father-of-three made the relatable parenting confession as he met game designer, Harry Petch, during a visit to the newly-refurbished BAFTA headquarters in London on Thursday.

Harry, who has received support through BAFTA's Young Game Designers (YGD) programme, showed off his carbon capturing game called 'Net Carbon', which was unveiled at Cop26 in Glasgow last year.

Taking the controls, Prince William revealed that eight-year-old Prince George "in particular" loves computer games. But he said they try to "regulate screen time" at home.

He added: "I like this for school, it is a great way to teach the kids."

It comes as the Duke launched the Prince William BAFTA Bursary Fund, which is aimed at talented individuals who, due to financial reasons, would otherwise not be able to pursue careers in the screen industries.

William revealed he regulates his children's screen time

William, who is President of BAFTA, said: "I am hugely proud of BAFTA's ongoing commitment to ensuring that young talent from all walks of life are given every possible opportunity to build and develop successful careers in the film, games and television industries.

"The redevelopment of 195 Piccadilly has created fantastic new learning spaces to ensure that future generations can receive the support they need to thrive."

William speaking with Suranne Jones and Annie Price

During his visit, the Duke met Vigil star Suranne Jones and presenter and past mentee Annie Price.

BAFTA winning actor and mentor Suranne said: "If you want to find your footing in the arts, BAFTA's unique approach of harnessing the industry to support emerging talent can be invaluable.

"As young as eight, I dreamed of becoming an actor, but I didn't begin my professional career until the age of 16.

"A lot of young people in creative fields who don't have family connections in the industry don't know where to turn for help or advice and I resonate with their stories in that sense.

"Behind the scenes and beyond the awards, there is a lot of good work being done to level the playing field for creatives from all walks of life and I'm delighted to play my part in my role as a BAFTA mentor."

William has launched a bursary fund to help underprivileged talent

William also visited the Creative and Future Galleries, BAFTA's new dedicated learning area with in-built state-of-the-art technology which will enable users to collaborate and network.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last attended the British Academy Film Awards in February 2020, but last year's ceremony went virtual amid the pandemic. The 2022 bash will take place on 13 March at London's Royal Albert Hall.

