Prince William reveals 'everything is progressing in the right way' with Princess Kate's cancer recovery

The Prince of Wales opened up about his wife Kate's recovery from cancer, revealing: "Everything is progressing in the right way," as he added that 2024 was "the hardest year" he's ever had. Prince William, 43, made the candid remarks as he appeared on Eugene Levy's Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler.
The King and the Princess of Wales were both diagnosed with undisclosed forms of cancer within weeks of one another in early 2024, with Kate confirming she was in remission from the disease in January. Meanwhile, Charles is still receiving ongoing treatment.
"I'd say 2024 was the hardest year that I've ever had. Trying to sort of balance protecting the children, Catherine, my father needs a bit of protection, but he's you know, he's old enough to do that himself as well," William said. "But it's important my family feel protected and have the space to process a lot of the stuff that's gone on last year, and that was tricky trying to do that and keep doing the job."
The Prince briefly took some time away from his duties in March last year in order to support Kate and their three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, returning to his engagements in mid-April 2024.
"We all have challenges that come our way and it's important to keep going," William continued as he and the Schitts Creek star chatted over a pint. "So I enjoy my job, but sometimes there are aspects of it such as the media, the speculation, you know the scrutiny, that make it a little bit harder than other jobs. It's just making sure that doesn't overtake and intrude into areas at times when you just want a bit of space, and a bit of peace and quiet."
"Very open family"
Eugene also asked the Prince about how Kate's cancer diagnosis and treatment affected the couple's children.
"Everyone has their own coping mechanisms for these sorts of things, and children are constantly learning and adapting," William replied. "We try to make sure we give them the security and the safety that they need, and we're a very open family, so we talk about things that bother us, and things that trouble us, but you never quite know the knock-on effects that it can have. And so, it's just important to be there for each other and to kind of reassure the children that everything is okay."
Elsewhere in the episode, William opens up more about his family life behind closed doors, the loss of his grandparents and how he will make his stamp on the monarchy.
"The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy" episode 304 "Living the Royal Life in the UK" will premiere globally on Friday, 3 October on Apple TV+.