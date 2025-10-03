The one comment Prince William made about Prince Harry in his new TV appearance

The Prince of Wales made a rare comment about his younger brother, Prince Harry, as he appeared on Eugene Levy's show, The Reluctant Traveler. The royal brothers have been largely estranged since the Duke of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

The future King, 43, mentions his brother as he and the Schitt's Creek star, 78, chat over a pint in a local Windsor pub, with William saying about his eldest son and heir, Prince George: "I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people's lives for the better. That is caveated with, I hope we don't go back to some of the practices in the past, that Harry and I had to grow up with — and I'll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation."

© Courtesy of Apple William opened up to Eugene on his show

William is thought to be referring to media intrusion into his and Harry's childhood, something he makes clear he will not tolerate for his own family.

"I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good," he continues. "And I embrace that, and I enjoy that change - I don't fear it. That's the bit that excites me, is the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think that need to happen."

Royal reconciliation?

While Harry was reunited with his father, the King, for the first time in 19 months during his four-day visit to the UK last month. However, he and William were last seen publicly together at their father's coronation in May 2023, and while they were also reunited privately at their maternal uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral in Norfolk in August 2024, they reportedly did not speak or sit next to one another.

© Getty Images Harry arriving at Clarence House for tea with the King in September

Harry, who now resides in Montecito with his wife Meghan and their children, spoke about a possible reconciliation with the royal family in May. Speaking to BBC News, he said: "Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things."

© Getty Harry was pictured sitting three rows away from William and Kate at the coronation

"But you know, I would love reconciliation with my family," he added, continuing: "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."

"The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy" episode 304 "Living the Royal Life in the UK" will premiere globally on Friday, 3 October on Apple TV+.

