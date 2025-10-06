Prince William and Princess Kate have their own family pub quiz team with George and Charlotte - report

The Prince and Princess of Wales like to put their general knowledge to the test, it would seem, as the royal couple have reportedly set up their own family pub quiz time. According to The Sun, Prince William and Kate, both 43, along with their eldest children, Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, ten, regularly take part in a weekly quiz in a pub near one of their royal homes.

The Waleses, who will move to Forest Lodge in Windsor later this year, currently reside at nearby Adelaide Cottage. They also have use of their London pad at Kensington Palace and their country abode, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

One fellow pub-quiz rival told the newspaper: "The quiz is actually very tricky but also a lot of fun. My lips are sealed on whether ‘Team Wales’ has ever won first prize."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage George and Charlotte reportedly join their parents for the pub quiz

William and Kate were said to be regular pub quizzers when they lived in Anglesey in North Wales, after their 2011 royal wedding. And the Prince revealed last week during his appearance on Eugene Levy's The Reluctant Traveler that he struggles with history, but George is "way better" with his knowledge. Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, is also said to have hosted video-call family quizzes during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Prince and Princess are notoriously competitive and have often been pitted head-to-head during some light-hearted moments on royal tours and engagements.

Family life

On Eugene Levy's Apple TV+ show, William revealed that he and Kate have a strict no-phones policy with their three children. During a wide-ranging conversation, the father-of-three said that they prioritise family mealtimes where they can sit down and catch up on their days. "We sit and chat, it's really important. None of our children have any phones, which we're very strict about," he says.

© UK Press via Getty Images George, Charlotte and Louis do not have phones

Revealing more about his children's hobbies, William said that Louis, seven, is "obsessed with trampolining". He added that Louis and Charlotte "end up jumping up and down on the trampoline, beating each other up, most of the time. Apparently, there is an art to it."

© Courtesy of Apple William and Eugene chatted over a pint in Windsor

He continued: "Charlotte does her netball as well and her ballet and so keeping them busy with sports and being outdoors is really important. They're trying to learn musical instruments. I'm not sure how successful we're being with that. George loves his football and his hockey."

