Princess Kate and Prince William's 'down-to-earth' Halloween celebrations with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales are modern parents and no doubt they'll get involved in some spooky festivities with their three children over Halloween.

Prince William and Kate are currently enjoying some quality time with Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, during their October half-term break from Lambrook School.

The Waleses typically retreat to their country abode in Norfolk – Anmer Hall – and in the past Kate has been spotted buying costumes in the local Sainsbury's for her kids.

Fellow shopper Kathy Whittaker, who spotted the Princess in the King's Lynn branch back in 2019, told The Mirror at the time: "She was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits but her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures. I managed to get the photo as she was at the self-service check out.

"I didn't see what she actually bought. The lady that told me she was there had children with her and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween. I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids but I don't know what."

More recently, Kate took George, Charlotte and Louis trick or treating in their Kensington neighbourhood in October 2022.

Jay Rutland, husband of Tamara Ecclestone, who lives close to William and Kate's London residence, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, shared in January 2023: "Kate knocked on our door in London with their kids on Halloween. 'Trick or Treating'. Very friendly and down-to-earth."

If the Wales children wish to get involved in local activities in Norfolk this year, their grandfather the King's Sandringham estate is hosting a 'Make your own Pumpkin House' activity from 29 to 31 October, inspired by the book 'Pumpkin Soup' by Helen Cooper.

Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, has previously given some insight into how the family like to celebrate the spooky holiday.

In a post for her former business Party Pieces in 2022, she shared: "Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me. I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating! I've even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I'm looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones."

It's been a difficult year for William and Kate amid the Princess's cancer diagnosis, but it was confirmed in September that she had completed her course of chemotherapy.

Kate has begun a light programme of work as she makes a gradual return to her royal duties, and she stepped out for her first major appearance earlier this month as she joined her husband for a poignant visit to Southport.

It's understood that the Princess is hoping to join the royals on Remembrance Sunday on 10 November and she is also currently planning her annual Christmas carol concert.