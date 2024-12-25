Prince William and Princess Kate reappear as King Charles and Queen Camilla lead royals on Christmas Day

The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles as they stepped out on Christmas Day for the annual church service with the King and Queen.

It marked Prince William and Kate's first appearance with their three children, since the Princess hosted her Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on 6 December.

The couple also missed Charles' pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace with the wider family as they had already travelled up to Norfolk for the children's school holidays.

Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, shyly waved to locals as they walked to St Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham estate with their parents. Watch the family's arrival below...

WATCH: William, Kate and kids step out with King and Queen on Christmas Day

King Charles, 76, and Queen Camilla, 77, led the royals to the service, and they were also joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their kids, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Mike and Zara Tindall and their daughters, and Peter Phillips and his children.

HELLO! understands that the Queen's children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, also joined the service with their respective children, but arrived privately.

Noticeable absentees were the King's brother, the Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

Prince Andrew and Sarah have remained at Royal Lodge in Windsor this year amid the scandal surrounding the Duke's links to an alleged Chinese spy.

Meanwhile, Andrew and Sarah's youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, is spending the festive period with her in-laws for the first time – a decision made earlier this year.

After the church service, the King and Queen will host their family members for a traditional turkey lunch at Sandringham House, before the monarch's pre-recorded speech is televised at 3pm.

See all of the best photos of the royals on Christmas Day…

1/ 13 © Getty Royal arrivals The King and Queen led the royals on the short walk to Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham estate with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, following behind.

2/ 13 © Shutterstock Matching outfits The Queen and the Princess of Wales co-ordinated in green coats, with Kate opting for an emerald green number, while Camilla sported a belted khaki ensemble.

3/ 13 © Shutterstock Festive Kate Kate was all smiles in her first public appearance since her carol service on 6 December. The royal accessorised her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen coat with a bow-adorned beret-style hat and a blue and green tartan scarf.



4/ 13 © PA Images via Getty Images The crowds had began to gather early, and the royals looked delighted by the turnout, as they smiled and waved at the locals. While Charles and Camilla reside at Sandringham House for Christmas, William and Kate take up residence at nearby Anmer Hall.

5/ 13 © Getty Beatrice and Edoardo Princess Beatrice looked beautiful as she dressed her baby bump in a camel coat and black accessories. She and husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were also joined by Edoardo's eight-year-old son, Christopher Wolfie. It's the second time the youngster has joined the royals for Christmas.

6/ 13 © Getty Family theme The Waleses were dressed in hues of green and navy, with Charlotte sporting a checked coat, while William, George and Louis matched in navy suits.

7/ 13 © Getty Sharing a giggle Mike Tindall and his daughter Mia, ten, shared a laugh alongside Peter Phillips' eldest daughter, Savannah, 13.

8/ 13 © Getty Royal siblings Peter chatted with sister, Zara Tindall, who looked beautiful in a burgundy coat. The siblings were joined by Zara's middle child, Lena, six, and Peter's youngest daughter, Isla, 12.

9/ 13 © PA Images via Getty Images The Princess Royal Princess Anne looked festive in red and a furry-brimmed hat as she chatted with her brother, the Duke of Edinburgh, on the walk to church.

10/ 13 © Getty Reunited Lady Louise Windsor, 21, was reunited with the royals in Sandringham, as she took a break from her studies at the University of St Andrews. She walked alongside her mother, the Duchess of Edinburgh, who looked elegant in a cornflower blue coat and matching hat. The pair were joined by Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, with the Duke of Edinburgh and James, Earl of Wessex following behind.

11/ 13 © Getty Inside the service The church service was conducted by the Reverend Canon Dr Paul Rhys Williams. The national anthem was sung before the first hymn, O Come, All Ye Faithful.

12/ 13 © AFP via Getty Images Gifts for the royals The likes of the Princess of Wales looked extremely touched as they were gifted with flowers and cards after the service.

13/ 13 © Getty Happy Louis And Louis looked thrilled as he was given chocolate and a Micky Mouse soft toy.

