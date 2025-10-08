Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William makes secret visit to special naval forces unit
The Prince of Wales and future King underwent his own military training after university and will one day be head of the Armed Forces

William in RAF uniform© Getty Images
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
2 minutes ago
The Prince of Wales carried out a low-key visit to a maritime special forces unit on Tuesday, an entry in the Court Circular has revealed. Prince William visited the headquarters of the Special Boat Service (SBS), which is the Royal Navy's answer to the SAS, acting as an elite maritime counterterrorism unit.

While Kensington Palace has not shared any further details about the engagement, William worked with the SBS and the SAS in 2008 as part of his military training to understand different branches of the armed forces. The then 26-year-old Prince spent around ten days in the Caribbean with the force, which was working to combat drug trafficking and piracy in the region. 

HRH Prince William trains with the Royal Navy at Britannia Royal Naval college June 3, 2008 in Dartmouth, England© Getty Images
William at the Britannia Royal Naval college in 2008

The SBS can trace its origins back to the Second World War when the Army Special Boat Section was formed in 1940. Most of its operations are highly classified, and details are rarely shared by the government or the Ministry of Defence, owing to their sensitive nature.

In 2009, William became his training as a search and rescue pilot, and after passing his exams with the Royal Air Force, he joined RAF Valley in Anglesey in September 2010. His military service saw him deployed to the Falkland Islands.

After leaving the Armed Forces in 2015, William then retrained to become an air ambulance pilot, working with East Anglian Air Ambulance for two years. The Prince took up official royal duties full-time in July 2017, as he and Kate moved their family from Norfolk to Kensington Palace in London.

Prince William walking away from an air ambulance© Getty
William worked as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance from 2015 to 2017

With Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis beginning their education in London, in 2022 the Waleses then moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor ahead of their enrolment at Lambrook School. The family-of-five will relocate to nearby Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom Georgian-style home, located in Windsor Great Park – a move which is seen as their "forever home". 

Eugene Levy with Prince William at Windsor Castle for the third season of “The Reluctant Traveller With Eugene Levy,” now streaming on Apple TV+.© Apple TV+

Over on The HELLO! Royal Club, HELLO! Royal Editor Emily Nash's brilliant weekly newsletter asks just how far Prince William is planning to go with his ideas for the future of the monarchy, and why he decided to go public with them on a lighthearted travel show like The Reluctant Traveler? To read the post, simply click on the button below.

 

