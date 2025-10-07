Prince William speaks about losing beloved family dog Lupo

The Prince of Wales opened up about the loss of his and Kate's beloved dog, Lupo, as he gave Hollywood actor, Eugene Levy, a tour of the private gardens at Windsor Castle. In one scene from Eugene's Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler, the pair are joined by the Prince's pet Cocker Spaniel, Orla.

After Eugene is introduced to the royal pooch, he presents Orla with a dog treat from his pocket. As the pup takes the treat, William remarks: "This is going down well, look, you’re getting the look which is like 'please feed me'. Eugene replies: "And that'll do it. Oh my goodness…"

© Courtesy of Apple The Waleses' dog Orla joined them on their walk through Windsor

The Prince then speaks about his and Kate's previous English Cocker Spaniel, Lupo, who sadly passed away in November 2020. "So [Orla's] actually the niece of our other dog, Lupo, who sadly we lost in lockdown," William explains to Eugene.

The Schitts Creek star responds: "Were you there? When it happened?" to which the Prince says: "Yeah we were all there sadly, it was very sad."

"Heart of our family"

William and Kate announced the death of Lupo on their Instagram account, writing in a tribute: "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much."

The couple received the pooch from Kate's younger brother, James Middleton, as a wedding present in 2011. Lupo was a big part of the Wales family as they welcomed their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, during those nine years of his life. The pup joined the Prince and Princess for a few low-key outings to polo matches and horse trials, and also appeared in one of Prince George's first official photographs.

© Instagram Orla is said to have thrilled her royal owners recently after giving birth to a litter of four puppies

Meanwhile, Orla joined the family in January 2021, with her name finally revealed when she featured in Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday portraits in May 2022. Earlier this year, Orla welcomed a litter of puppies, with Kensington Palace sharing a snap of William with three of the pups to mark his 43rd birthday in June.

