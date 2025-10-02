King Charles and Queen Camilla 'deeply shocked and saddened' by Manchester synagogue attack

The King has said that he and the Queen are "deeply shocked and saddened" following the attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Thursday morning. Two people have died after the suspected terror attack outside a synagogue in Crumpsall by a man who was shot by police, Greater Manchester Police said. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, Charles, 76, said: "My wife and I have been deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services."

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that three other members of the public remain in a serious condition following the incident. A large number of people who were worshipping at the synagogue at the time were initially held inside while the immediate area was secured, but all have since been safely evacuated.

© Getty Buckingham Palace released a statement from the King

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was "appalled" at the attack at the synagogue in Crumpsall, adding: "The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific." Mr Starmer confirmed that "additional police assets" will be deployed at synagogues across the country as he cut short his trip to Denmark for a meeting of European leaders to chair a Cobra meeting.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "We know today's horrifying attack, on the Jewish community's holiest day, will have caused significant shock and fear throughout all of our communities. We are grateful to the member of the public whose quick response to what they witnessed allowed our swift action, and as a result the offender was prevented from entering the synagogue.

© AFP via Getty Images Armed police officers stand with their weapons inside a police cordon near the synagogue in Crumpsall

"We remain in direct contact with all synagogues across Greater Manchester to provide reassurance and this will continue for as long as needed. We will continue to provide updates as we can, but I would ask anyone who believes they may have a loved one involved in today's incident, please use the Casualty Bureau information in the first instance. I would further ask anyone who may have images or footage relating to today's incident, refrains from circulating them on social media – please do share directly with GMP."