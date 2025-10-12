Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank celebrate anniversary with previously unseen wedding day snap

Princess Eugenie is celebrating her wedding anniversary to Jack Brooksbank with a sweet tribute. Posting to her Instagram, Eugenie, 35, wrote: "Happy Anniversary… 7 years and counting!" alongside a previously unseen picture of the couple. In the photo, Jack, 39, can be seen embracing Eugenie in a tender moment. Eugenie, whose back is facing the camera, wears a pale pink suede jacket in the photo that features 'Brooksbank' stitched on the back in a similar coloured thread. The picture was taken by Canadian-born photographer Sandra von Riekhoff who also shared a few behind-the-scenes photographs from the princess' special day.

In one of the pictures, she is seen in the back of a Bentley on the way to St George's Chapel at Windsor for her ceremony. In the snap, Eugenie was seen looking down in her fairytale bridal gown. The gown was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos and featured a low V-shaped back, a portrait neckline, and a full skirt. A nod to her parents, the Duke and Duchess of York, the custom gown was made from a fabric embellished with the White Rose of York.

Eugenie and Jack's love story

The pair first met when Eugenie was on a skiing holiday in Verbier, Switzerland in 2010, with the Princess saying it was "love at first sight" in their engagement interview in 2018. After seven years of dating, Jack proposed to Eugenie during their trip to Nicaragua, and later chose a beautiful engagement ring with a rare padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds.

Describing the moment, Eugenie said: "The lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light I had never seen. I actually said this is an incredible moment, and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we have been together seven years. I was over the moon. [It was a] complete surprise. But it was the perfect moment, we couldn't be happier."

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank tears up on royal wedding day

The couple tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 12 October 2018, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte among those chosen to be in their bridal party. Eugenie, Jack, and their two children, Ernest and August now split their time between Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace in London and Portugal, where Jack works at a property development business, Discovery Land Company.