Why this senior royal missed Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding

Princess Eugenie is set to celebrate her third wedding anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank on 12 October. Members of the royal family attended their Windsor nuptials in 2018, along with A-listers, including Demi Moore, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell. However, there was one senior royal who was notably absent from proceedings.

Ahead of Princess Eugenie's big day, it was confirmed that the Duchess of Cornwall would not be in attendance, with a royal source saying at the time: "The Duchess has a long-standing engagement and didn't want to let anyone down."

WATCH: William, Kate, Harry and Meghan arrive at Eugenie's royal wedding

Later it was revealed that Camilla visited the Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Pavilion in Braemar, Aberdeenshire. The Duchess had morning tea with members of the local community, before meeting pupils at nearby Crathie Primary School.

Instead, the Prince of Wales attended the royal wedding along with the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne.

Mother-of-the-bride, Sarah, Duchess of York, was later asked about the Duchess of Cornwall's absence at her daughter's nuptials.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the time, Sarah said: "I think it's wonderful she kept to her engagement, especially as it was with children. She's a wonderful lady and was a great friend of my mum."

The Duchess of Cornwall visited Crathie Primary School

Princess Eugenie and Jack welcomed their first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in February. The family of three are currently residing at Prince Harry and Meghan's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

The York family also celebrated the arrival of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter on 18 September. Last week the couple confirmed their baby girl's name as Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.

