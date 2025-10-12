Princess Eugenie's wedding photographer shares ethereal behind-the-scenes photo on milestone anniversary

Congratulations are in order for Princess Eugenie on Sunday as she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary – and their wedding photographer is joining in the celebration. Canadian-born photographer Sandra von Riekhoff took to Instagram to share a rare behind-the-scenes photograph from the princess' special day, where she is seen in the back of a Bentley on the way to St George's Chapel at Windsor for her ceremony. In the snap, Eugenie was seen looking down in her fairytale bridal gown.

The gown was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos and featured a low V-shaped back, a portrait neckline, and a full skirt. A nod to her parents, the Duke and Duchess of York, the custom gown was made from a fabric embellished with the White Rose of York.

In the photo, Eugenie was also seen wearing the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara. The incredible heirloom headpiece is said to have been made in Paris. It features a 1920s Art Deco design with a central emerald that, according to The Court Jeweller, is an amazing 93.7 carats.

Eugenie's wedding photographer remembers her day

While Alex Bramall was listed as the royal couple's official wedding photographer, Sandra was enlisted to capture these sentimental private moments. She previously opened up about the momentous occasion to HELLO!, revealing the biggest challenge of her role.

"Everyone hates their picture being taken! I think you have to build trust. I did a particularly high-profile wedding where there were loads of NDAs that I had to fill out," she said, referring to Eugenie and Jack's wedding, "and one particular person who was very key did not like photos.

"I was warned in advance that he was definitely not going to want his photo taken, so it was up to me to disarm him with a bit of chat. So having a photographer that's really likeable, and easy with people is great for that kind of thing."

Sandra also revealed that the princess recognised the photographer's skills in how she sensitively handled members of the royal family on the day. "Princess Eugenie sent me the most beautiful note afterwards. The compliment was that I had a way with people and that I could match energy," Sandra revealed. "I think no matter what kind of a wedding it is, you're a stranger coming into a family's personal environment. And having a photographer who can approach it in a way that is light and sensitive, and to bring the humour but also just know your timing - knowing when to talk, when not to talk - it all comes down to having someone who's a sensitive person."