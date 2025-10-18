Why has Prince Andrew has given up his titles now?

Prince Andrew made headlines on Friday evening when it was revealed in a statement via Buckingham Palace that he is relinquishing his royal titles. The statement explained that the son of Queen Elizabeth made the decision with his brother, King Charles and their "immediate and wider family." "I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life. With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me,' the statement read. He added: "I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

The decision means that as well as giving up his official title, Duke of York, he will also give up his membership of the Order of the Garter – the most senior order of chivalry in the British honours system. He also will not attend the Christmas Day celebrations with his royal family members.

Why has Andrew relinquished his titles now?

But why has the decision been made now? HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash explains that it's all about the timing. Andrew has been involved in a series of scandals and last year, officially stepped back from royal duties due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein. However, this week, courtiers "reached 'tipping point'" over revelations that Andrew had held at least three meetings with Cai Qi – a Chinese official at the centre of a Beijing spy case. Days earlier leaked emails revealed he had stayed in touch with Jeffrey Epstein for longer than he has previously admitted, even telling him, "It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise, keep in close touch and we'll play some more soon!!!!"

Meanwhile, a posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she had sex with the Prince, has been serialised in a British newspaper. Emily explains: "After days of damaging headlines and ahead of the publication of Virginia Giuffre's memoir, the King needed to act to prevent any further impact on the royal family’s reputation. Prince Andrew agreed to give up the use of his titles now before it was forced on him."

Why hasn't Andrew been officially stripped of all his titles?

It would take an act of parliament to forcibly remove his Dukedom, and it has not happened to a senior royal in more than 100 years, so the move would likely cause more reputational damage for the royals.

As the son of Queen Elizabeth II, he is eighth in the line of succession and still technically a counsellor of state. Andrew is still able to stand in for the King if he is overseas or unwell. Although the palace has made clear that, in practice, he would not be asked to fulfil this role. His birthright as a Prince could only be changed if a letters patent was issued by the King.