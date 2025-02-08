Sarah Ferguson looks striking in unexpected sailor jacket

The Duchess of York is no stranger to a striking outfit, and her latest look is another entry into her elegant yet bold portfolio.

On Friday, Sarah Ferguson, 65, opted for a sailor suit jacket over a black rollneck dress during an interview for the United Nations' World Education Day 2025, which she shared to Instagram.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson speaks on the importance of education

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, both in and beyond the classroom. Yet, millions of children are denied even the most basic education: reading, writing and the chance to understand the world around them.

"Supporting and being a part of @peaceoneday_official's #EducationDay was deeply important to me, as lack of access to education limits futures and leaves so much potential unrealised. So let's continue to advocate for every child's right to learn, wherever they are in the world."

As always, Sarah's vibrant flame-hued tresses looked fantastic in classic straightened styling, completing her sophisticated but edgy look.

In the interview, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew spoke further on the importance of education, saying: "The key to life is education, education and education.

"Educate yourself on the stats of life. How many children go to school? How many children don't go to school? And what are the ramifications on a country, on its global slate, if they leave school early?"

The mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie continued: "It's not just education of math, or of algebra, or STEM. What about the heart? What about kindness? What about really educating someone on what Mother Nature is? How does Mother Nature work? How do the winds work? How do the clouds come and go? Why do we need rain? What is it all about?

"So, education is an enormous word which doesn't mean you have to sit behind the desk all the time," she concluded.

Sarah's tailored jackets

The Duchess of York isn't one to shy away from a classy tailored jacket, whether she chooses to dress it up, like her sailor jacket, or down.

At the beginning of December, she went for a more casual look, while posing with Richard Patricia Caring of The Caring Family Foundation at The Birley Clubs & Bill's Winter Wonderland at Surrey Square Primary School.

© Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I Sarah's no stranger to an elegant tailored jacket

She effortlessly dressed down a green velvet blazer with a bright patterned shirt, a black skirt and a pair of green and black Chanel trainers to complete the ensemble.

Sarah's fears over the future with five grandchildren

Just this week, the author marked another important day of awareness - World Cancer Day. Sarah made a rare comment about her family, as she opened up about "finding strength" following her cancer diagnosis.

The doting grandmother revealed that she had fears over her future watching her grandchildren grow up.

She said: "I was diagnosed with breast cancer and then I was diagnosed with malignant melanoma. I was trying to get my head around exactly whether I was going to see my grandchildren, whether I was going to see my children.

"My father died of melanoma and my best friend died of melanoma and I had to use all my strength, mental awareness and I really had to go within to find the strength," she added.