King Charles makes moving visit to Manchester synagogue in first public outing since Prince Andrew statement

The King has made his first public appearance since it was announced that his brother, Prince Andrew, had given up his royal title, with the monarch glad of the outcome. Charles, 77, has arrived at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester to show his support for the Jewish community and those affected by the attack on 2 October.

The attack took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, and saw Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, who was on bail for an alleged rape, shot dead by police as he targeted the place of worship. Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were killed, while three others were injured.

In the wake of the attack, the King and Queen said they were "deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack," while also praising the "swift actions of the emergency services". As well as meeting those impacted by the attack, which includes some of those who were at the synagogue that day, the King will meet emergency service personnel to acknowledge their efforts in supporting the local community.

