King Charles makes moving visit to Manchester synagogue in first public outing since Prince Andrew statement

The King visited Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue to show his support for the Jewish community since the 2 October attack

King Charles during a visit to Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue© Getty Images
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
10 minutes ago
The King has made his first public appearance since it was announced that his brother, Prince Andrew, had given up his royal title, with the monarch glad of the outcome. Charles, 77, has arrived at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester to show his support for the Jewish community and those affected by the attack on 2 October.

The attack took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, and saw Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, who was on bail for an alleged rape, shot dead by police as he targeted the place of worship. Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were killed, while three others were injured. 

In the wake of the attack, the King and Queen said they were "deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack," while also praising the "swift actions of the emergency services". As well as meeting those impacted by the attack, which includes some of those who were at the synagogue that day, the King will meet emergency service personnel to acknowledge their efforts in supporting the local community. 

King Charles is greeted by Rabbi Daniel Walker during a visit to Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue© Getty Images

The King looked sombre upon arrival

Charles was greeted by Rabbi Daniel Walker when he arrived at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, just a few metres from where Jihad Al-Shamie launched his terror attack outside the place of worship on 2 October. 

Rabbi Daniel Walker and King Charles during a visit to Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue© Getty Images

The King and Queen shared a statement after the attack

The King made the visit to show his continued support for the Jewish community.

The King is visiting Manchester to show his support for the Jewish community in the city, following the attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue© Getty Images

The monarch viewed floral tributes

The King spent a few minutes at an outside memorial area next to the synagogue, where flowers and messages have been left by those paying their respects.


King Charles meets members of the community during a visit to Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue© Getty Images

Charles made his first visit to Manchester since the attack

The King was pictured shaking hands with members of the Jewish community as he arrived at the synagogue on Monday. 

