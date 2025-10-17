Why King Charles cannot evict brother Prince Andrew from royal home despite giving up title

While Prince Andrew has given up his titles, effective immediately, his living arrangement at Royal Lodge remains unaffected. The 65-year-old Prince has a private tenancy agreement with The Crown Estate, which HELLO! understands is unaffected by issues relating to his honours and titles.

Andrew, who stepped back from public duties in 2019, has reportedly fought to stay in Royal Lodge, the home he resides at with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. In an episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast last year, author Robert Hardman shared his thoughts on why the Prince has refused to leave the property in Windsor.

"Someone said to me the other day, he's got nothing else," Robert said. "He's got no public life. He has no public role. And he's clearly devoted to this home, and he likes being there. So, if he can make it work, he's going to try."

It was reported in 2024 that King Charles had cut financial ties with his brother, removing his annual allowance and no longer paying for his private security. The Daily Mail reported at the time that a source confirmed: "The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King."

King Charles' brother Andrew announced on Oct. 17 that he would be giving up his title and honors. "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first," the Prince said.

"I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life. With His Majesty's agreement, we feel 1 must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," he continued.

HELLO! understands that Andrew's decision was taken in close consultation with the King, who is understood to be glad by the outcome. The Prince of Wales was also consulted, along with other members of the royal family.

Although he will no longer use the title Duke of York, Andrew, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, is a Prince by birth. Andrew's decision came ahead of the release of Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre's memoir, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice.