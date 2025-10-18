Inside King Charles and Prince Andrew's relationship as royal loses titles

On Friday, it was announced that Prince Andrew would be giving up his royal titles, including that of the Duke of York. A statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed that the decision had come following a meeting with his older brother, King Charles, who is believed to be glad about the outcome, as Andrew's scandals were believed to have the potential to damage the reputation of the royal family. Andrew has been an outcast from his family since his Newsnight interview in 2019, with his friendship with convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, often causing controversy.

However, in recent months, it has appeared that the royal was slowly being welcomed back into the fold. He was seen at family events, including the annual Easter celebration and the funeral of the Duchess of Kent. In 2022 and 2023, Andrew was also seen joining members of the family for their annual Christmas walk in Norfolk.

It has long been reported that the monarch was growing frustrated with his younger brother, who is 12 years his junior. Last year, Charles stopped funding Andrew's private security costs, while he has also been reported as trying to move Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson out of Royal Lodge, where they have been living since 2004. Join HELLO! as we look into the relationship between Charles and Andrew.

Early relationship

Despite both being members of the royal family, the brothers have been on different paths since their births. Charles, born in 1948, was always destined for the throne as the eldest child of the late Queen and Prince Philip. Meanwhile, Andrew, born in 1960, hasn't had those responsibilities. At the time of his birth, Andrew was second in line to the throne, whereas today, he is now eighth in line.

During their youth, the brothers were incredibly close. A black-and-white photo from 1960 sees a young Charles doting on his baby brother affectionately holding his hand while Andrew is in his crib. Other photos from the time see the brothers having a close bond, with Charles seen playing a game of bagatelle with Andrew and a young Prince Edward during a trip to Sandringham in April 1969.

The close bond continued into their early adulthood. Andrew was one of Charles' best men when the royal married the late Princess Diana in 1981. In 1985, Charles invited Andrew to join him and Diana at a polo match. Diana also chose to invite Sarah Ferguson to the same event, and although Andrew and Sarah had known each other in their youth, during the reintroduction, sparks flew and the pair married a year later.

Souring of relations

However, since Andrew's links to Jeffrey Epstein were confirmed and following the royal's Newsnight interview in 2019, relations between the two brothers have been souring. Although at times there have been olive branches, including inviting Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to Christmas celebrations and Andrew's appearance at the Duchess of Kent's funeral, the mood has not been great between the pair.

In 2024, royal biographer Robert Hardman wrote that the monarch had acted "decisively" to cut financial ties with his younger brother by removing his annual allowance and no longer paying for his private security. Robert's book, Charles III: New King, New Court, The Inside Story, was subsequently updated with new material that states that the Duke of York is "no longer a financial burden on the King".

It's not just Charles who Andrew has an uneasy relationship with, as the monarch's eldest son, Prince William, is also reported to have wanted the family to distance itself from his scandal-hit uncle. The Prince of Wales was consulted on the decision for Andrew to lose his royal titles. Andrew Lownie, who has written a biography on Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson told Vanity Fair back in August: "I'm told William's view is that his father needs to take a firmer line with Andrew.

"I think this could cause real tensions between Charles and William. William, as future king, will have to deal with the fallout from this. He wants this problem solved and has no sentimental attachment to Andrew. He has no time for Andrew, and he can see how toxic the Yorks are. He clearly recognizes that it's very damaging for the royal family to be seen in public alongside the Yorks."