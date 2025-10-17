Prince William and Princess Kate to face upheaval as they prepare for 'fresh start'

The Prince and Princess of Wales will begin an exciting new chapter in the coming weeks as they prepare to move into their new home. Prince William and Kate and their three children are relocating from their four-bedroom cosy cottage, Adelaide Cottage, to nearby Forest Lodge within Windsor Great Park, in a decision that has been dubbed their 'forever home'.

According to a report from the Daily Mail this week, builders have been working around their clock to bring the Waleses' moving date forward. Initial reports stated that the family will move by the end of the year, but the couple are now said to be hopeful that their relocation is imminent, and they will be settled in their new abode by 5 November.

© Getty Images William and Kate's move to Forest Lodge is said to be imminent

Moving house is often cited as one of the most stressful life events along with having a child or going through a divorce. According to the newspaper, a new home 150-acre security cordon is now in place around Forest Lodge, with staff transferring the family's belongings into the newly renovated property.

The move looks set to coincide with the October half-term holiday as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis enjoy a break from their studies like thousands of other schoolchildren. The trio currently attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, but George, who turns 13 next July, is set to make the move to secondary school at the start of the 2026 academic year.

© Getty Images William and Kate at the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service earlier this week

"Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind,” a source previously told HELLO!. "They are looking forward to creating many happy family memories in their new home."

As well as upsizing to Forest Lodge, where the Waleses are set to remain living even when William becomes King, they also have homes at Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace in London. As heir to the throne, William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall estate, a portfolio of land, property and investments valued at more than £1 billion, when his father became King.