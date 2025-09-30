Gary Oldman receives knighthood from Harry Potter fan Prince William during 'emotional' ceremony

The Prince of Wales is a renowned Harry Potter fan, but he also confessed he watches spy thriller series, Slow Horses, as he presented its star, Sir Gary Oldman, with his knighthood at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The Oscar-winning actor, 67, said he felt "very emotional" as he accepted the honour from Prince William for services to drama.

William told the actor that every time he sees him on screen as veteran MI5 agent Jackson Lamb in Apple TV's Slow Horses, "I just want to give you a good wash", Sir Gary said.

The actor said he joked in reply: "Well, I think I've scrubbed up OK today."

Sir Gary is known for his versatile acting, having portrayed a range of figures from former prime minister Sir Winston Churchill to Sex Pistols member Sid Vicious. Across the Noughties and into the 2010s, he appeared in some of the Harry Potter films as Harry's godfather, Sirius Black, and said he would have given it some thought if he was asked to play Dumbledore in the upcoming new series.

WATCH: Gary Oldman talks to HELLO! about his knighthood

Asked if he would consider returning as Sirius Black if he was asked, Sir Gary said: "No, I'm too old for Sirius Black, I'd have maybe given Dumbledore… I wouldn't have said no to it immediately. I'd have given it some thought. But I think my days of Sirius Black are behind me."

It comes after the Princess of Wales took Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, to watch filming of the forthcoming Harry Potter TV series on the show's set, which has been built on Windsor Great Park, last Friday.

1/ 5 © PA Arise Sir Gary "Very emotional" After being awarded the knighthood, Sir Gary said: "It was emotional. Very emotional. We spoke (for) a minute, but I almost couldn't find my voice. I think I feel very honoured, very humbled and flattered, I think in equal measure. It compares to nothing else. It's a singular event, that is what it is. I thought the Oscar was a big deal. No disrespect to the academy, but it sort of pales in comparison to this. It's just been wonderful."



2/ 5 © PA Sir Gary is knighted by the Prince of Wales William does the honours Sir Gary said of his conversation with William: "He mentioned The Fifth Element and Churchill of Darkest Hour. He said he was very happy that I was here today and that it was him that had the opportunity to present me with (the honour)." The Prince of Wales hosted the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, with Bafta-winning actress Samantha Morton and 2022 Euro-winning Lioness Rachel Daly also honoured on the day.

3/ 5 © PA William hands out the insignia Formal ceremony Sir Gary said it was a bonus when you worked on a film or a show and it was appreciated, adding that at Windsor Castle, people had been coming up to him saying they were waiting so they could binge-watch Slow Horses or asking if he would do another series. The actor said it was "a lot of fun" playing Jackson Lamb, adding: "He's got sort of an acid wit, sarcastic, he drinks too much, smokes too much, eats all the wrong things. Who wouldn't want to play that?"

4/ 5 © PA Gary plays Jackson Lamb in the series On working on Slow Horses On his favourite character he has played, the actor said he enjoyed playing Churchill and Smiley in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and added that this was a character he "oddly missed when I stopped doing it". He said that he was enjoying Slow Horses as there were still stories to be told and that "the crew and the cast are just adorable". He added: "It's truly one of the most enjoyable jobs I've had in 47 years doing this."



5/ 5 © PA Sir Gary displays his knighthood Outside Windsor Castle He was lauded for his performance as George Smiley in 2011 film Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, which saw him earn Bafta and Oscar nods. But he was unable to secure the leading actor gongs until his role in The Darkest Hour which saw him sweep the 2018 awards season, winning an Academy Award, Bafta and more.

