Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gary Oldman receives knighthood from Harry Potter fan Prince William during 'emotional' ceremony
Subscribe
Gary Oldman receives knighthood from Harry Potter fan Prince William during 'emotional' ceremony

Gary Oldman receives knighthood from Harry Potter fan Prince William during 'emotional' ceremony

The Slow Horses star and Oscar-winning actor was presented with the honour by the Prince of Wales at a Windsor Castle investiture

Prince William laughing with Gary Oldman© PA
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
18 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince of Wales is a renowned Harry Potter fan, but he also confessed he watches spy thriller series, Slow Horses, as he presented its star, Sir Gary Oldman, with his knighthood at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The Oscar-winning actor, 67, said he felt "very emotional" as he accepted the honour from Prince William for services to drama.

William told the actor that every time he sees him on screen as veteran MI5 agent Jackson Lamb in Apple TV's Slow Horses, "I just want to give you a good wash", Sir Gary said.

The actor said he joked in reply: "Well, I think I've scrubbed up OK today."

Sir Gary is known for his versatile acting, having portrayed a range of figures from former prime minister Sir Winston Churchill to Sex Pistols member Sid Vicious. Across the Noughties and into the 2010s, he appeared in some of the Harry Potter films as Harry's godfather, Sirius Black, and said he would have given it some thought if he was asked to play Dumbledore in the upcoming new series.

WATCH: Gary Oldman talks to HELLO! about his knighthood

Asked if he would consider returning as Sirius Black if he was asked, Sir Gary said: "No, I'm too old for Sirius Black, I'd have maybe given Dumbledore… I wouldn't have said no to it immediately. I'd have given it some thought. But I think my days of Sirius Black are behind me."

It comes after the Princess of Wales took Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, to watch filming of the forthcoming Harry Potter TV series on the show's set, which has been built on Windsor Great Park, last Friday.

1/5

Gary Oldman being knighted by Prince William© PA

Arise Sir Gary

"Very emotional"

After being awarded the knighthood, Sir Gary said: "It was emotional. Very emotional. We spoke (for) a minute, but I almost couldn't find my voice. I think I feel very honoured, very humbled and flattered, I think in equal measure. It compares to nothing else. It's a singular event, that is what it is. I thought the Oscar was a big deal. No disrespect to the academy, but it sort of pales in comparison to this. It's just been wonderful."

2/5

Prince William knighting Gary Oldman© PA

Sir Gary is knighted by the Prince of Wales

William does the honours

Sir Gary said of his conversation with William: "He mentioned The Fifth Element and Churchill of Darkest Hour. He said he was very happy that I was here today and that it was him that had the opportunity to present me with (the honour)."

The Prince of Wales hosted the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, with Bafta-winning actress Samantha Morton and 2022 Euro-winning Lioness Rachel Daly also honoured on the day.  

3/5

Prince William giving honour to Gary Oldman© PA

William hands out the insignia

Formal ceremony

Sir Gary said it was a bonus when you worked on a film or a show and it was appreciated, adding that at Windsor Castle, people had been coming up to him saying they were waiting so they could binge-watch Slow Horses or asking if he would do another series. The actor said it was "a lot of fun" playing Jackson Lamb, adding: "He's got sort of an acid wit, sarcastic, he drinks too much, smokes too much, eats all the wrong things. Who wouldn't want to play that?"

 

 

4/5

Prince William speaking to Gary Oldman© PA

Gary plays Jackson Lamb in the series

On working on Slow Horses

On his favourite character he has played, the actor said he enjoyed playing Churchill and Smiley in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and added that this was a character he "oddly missed when I stopped doing it". 

He said that he was enjoying Slow Horses as there were still stories to be told and that "the crew and the cast are just adorable". He added: "It's truly one of the most enjoyable jobs I've had in 47 years doing this."

5/5

Gary Oldman holding his knighthood© PA

Sir Gary displays his knighthood

Outside Windsor Castle

 

He was lauded for his performance as George Smiley in 2011 film Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, which saw him earn Bafta and Oscar nods. But he was unable to secure the leading actor gongs until his role in The Darkest Hour which saw him sweep the 2018 awards season, winning an Academy Award, Bafta and more.

 

LISTEN: The family member Prince Harry visited at Kensington Palace during UK visit

King Charles and Prince William smiling together in feathery hats© Getty

Over on The HELLO! Royal Club, HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash has addressed recent rumours of a rift between King Charles and his heir, Prince William. Emily spoke to royal insiders to get to the truth of the matter, and you can find out what they said by clicking the button below and joining HELLO!'s biggest royal fans in the biggest royal community online.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More